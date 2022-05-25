Li-Ion Battery Pack Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-25 (EPR Network) – The li-ion battery market revenue totalled US$ 57.4 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Li-ion’s quality of being lightweight and the drop in the price for li-ion is driving the sales of the same.

In addition, the demand from electric vehicles will accelerate the sales of li-ion battery packs. Thus, the overall li-ion market is expected to reach US$ 75.3 Bn billion by 2031, witnessing a slow growth CAGR of 3% from 2021-31. in the forecast period 2021-2031.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3120

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Li-Ion Battery Pack market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Li-Ion Battery Pack market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Li-Ion Battery Pack market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Li-Ion Battery Pack Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

LG Chem Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co.

EnerSys

Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy Co. Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Lithium Energy Japan Corporation

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3120

Product Type Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Magnesium Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Pack Lithium Nickle Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Nickle Cobalt Aluminium Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Titanate Battery Pack

Cell Type Cylindrical Li-Ion Battery Pack Prismatic Li-Ion Battery Pack Pouch Li-Ion Battery Pack

Nominal Voltage Less than 12V Li-Ion Battery Pack 12V Li-Ion Battery Pack 24V Li-Ion Battery Pack More than 24V Li-Ion Battery Pack

Battery Capacity >20 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack 30-60 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack 60-80 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack More than 80 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack

End Use Automotive Li-Ion Battery Pack BEV PHEV HEV Consumer Electronics Li-Ion Battery Pack Laptops Digital Camera AIDC Others Medical Devices Li-Ion Battery Pack Industrial & Grid Energy Li-Ion Battery Pack



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3120

Reasons why you should buy this report:

Understand the Current and future of the Li-Ion Battery Pack Market in both Established and emerging markets.

The report assists in relocating the business strategies by accentuate the Li-Ion Battery Pack business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment anticipated to dominate the Li-Ion Battery Pack industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to perceive ascension.

The newest developments within the Li-Ion Battery Pack industry and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

Saves time on the entry-level research as the report contains significant data concentrating growth, size, key players, and segments of the industry.

Save time carrying out entry-level research by characterizing the growth, size, major players and segments within the Global Market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates