New book published by Carrie Scharf.

Carrie’s Herbal Infused Skincare Cookbook : A Beginners Guide to Creating Your Own Personalized Skincare

Charleston, WV, USA, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — “Attractive and easy to follow guide that eases you into the wide world of botanical healing and relaxation.” – Shannon Jones

Published on Amazon March 10, 2022.

Priced $9.99 e-book and $14.95 paperback

Carrie grew up in Cathedral City California. She moved to North Carolina and went to the University of North Carolina at Asheville where she majored in computer science. She worked as a programmer for 5 years then decided to be a homeschool mom. She started making skincare when her child developed eczema. She loves to help people make their own skincare and help them solve skincare issues. She also enjoys playing the clarinet in the Charleston Metro Band.

This book is for beginners who would like to learn how to use plants and oils to make natural skincare that is tailored to their skin’s specific needs. In it you will read about plants, oils and other ingredients and what they can do for your skin. You will also find over 20 recipes for things like lip balm, skin moisturizers, face cream, cleansers and bath items.

For further information, please contact Carrie Scharf at 828-332-7003, carrieshandmadeessentials@gmail.com or carriescharf.blogspot.com.

Social Media: Twitter @carrieslipbalm, Facebook @CHandmadeEssentials and Instagram @carrieshandmadeessentials

For review copies, email carrieshandmadeessentials@gmail.com

#skincarecookbook