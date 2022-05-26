Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Size, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Industry Overview

The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market size was estimated at USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The outsourcing of regulatory affairs has become an increasingly important practice in the healthcare industry. An increase in geographical expansion activities by companies that aim for speedy approvals in local markets is expected to contribute to the adoption of outsourcing models for regulatory services. The outsourcing market for regulatory affairs is expanding rapidly due to the increase in R&D activities, augmenting the volume of clinical trial applications and product registration.

Companies are under constant pressure to procure timely clinical approvals from regulators in different regions. Such actions are further promoting the demand for regulatory affairs services thus contributing to the market growth. Regulatory affairs functions are challenging. The increasing demand to obtain approval for new products while maintaining compliance and doing more with fewer drives the market. The pressure to reduce costs by life sciences companies is also very high. The use of generics and demand for drugs & medical devices at lesser prices are expected to rise to reduce healthcare costs.

An increase in out-of-pocket expenses, uneven economic growth, and measures taken by various governments to contain the cost of drugs are expected to contribute to the economic and competitive pressure, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for regulatory affairs outsourcing among the life science companies. Product-specific clinical advice & strategy along with regulatory compliance at the early stages of the product development can be critical to product approval. Failure to address regulatory compliance in the early development stage often leads to delay in the approval process owing to inappropriately designed studies, manufacturing oversights, omitted studies, and other failures to meet the regulatory requirements.

Such factors are likely to improve the demand for regulatory affairs outsourcing in the life sciences industry. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a negative impact on the market. The initial lockdown had led to the closure of clinical trial sites and related activities. Moreover, regulatory bodies paused their activities for a while focusing on tracking the supply chain activities. Nearly all the components critical to drug development to reduce the spread of the virus at the beginning of the pandemic had affected the market negatively.

However, the pandemic had created an urgent need for treatment of COVID-19 infection, owing to which, regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. FDA, and the European Union (EU), had given emergency use authorization for various COVID-19 testing devices and treatments. Such actions by the regulatory agencies are expected to improve the demand for regulatory affairs outsourcing in the market post-pandemic. The market witnessed a rebound in revenue in 2021 as several companies focused on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. Moreover, the growth in R&D activities for new vaccines, therapeutics, and medical devices has further driven the market growth post-2020.

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market based on Service, Company Size, Category, Indication, Stage, End-use, and region:

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Regulatory Consulting Legal Representation Regulatory Writing & Publishing Product Registration & Clinical Trial Applications Other Services

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Company Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Small Medium Large

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Drugs Generics Innovators Biologics Biotech ATMPs Biosimilars Medical devices Therapeutic Diagnostic Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Oncology Neurology Cardiology Immunology Others Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Preclinical Clinical PMA (Post Market Authorization) Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Medical Device Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

August 2021: ProPharma Group acquired iSafety Systems., an Indian pharmacovigilance service provider, for strengthening its market position in pharmacovigilance.

July 2021: ICON plc acquired a CRO involved in providing drug development and regulatory consulting services, namely PRA Health Sciences. This acquisition was aimed at enhancing the services portfolio of ICON plc.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market include

Accell Clinical Research, LLC

GenPact Ltd.

Criterium, Inc.

PRA Health Sciences

Promedica International

Regenold GmbH

BioMapas

Zeincro Group

Parexel International Corp.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

ICON plc

Covance

Freyr

