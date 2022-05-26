Bio-succinic Acid Market to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Bio-succinic Acid Industry Overview

The global bio-succinic acid market size was valued at USD 110.4 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for bio-succinic acid is anticipated to be driven by increased demand for bio-based products as they are harmless to humans and the environment. The market for bio-succinic acid is highly competitive due to the presence of a number of multinationals that are engaged in various production, research, and development activities constantly. The market has a variety of products that are in demand and their demand is expected to grow exponentially. Various competitive strategies are likely to increase the competitive rivalry in the future as well.

Succinic acid is a natural acid type, which is used in food, skincare, and pharma products. The usage of this product is not limited only to products, but also to the human body as it is used in various chemical processes. The acid is helpful to reduce joint pain and arthritis pain by applying it to the skin. It reduces the signs of aging and is very helpful in reducing any scars on the skin.

The increasing concerns over the usage of chemicals that are harmful to the human body as well as the environment in various industries have led to finding substitutes for the same. The production of succinic acid involves the application of many other chemicals. As a result, it has a negative effect on the surroundings and the environment at large. This led to the rise in demand for substitutes for the acid. One such substitute is bio-succinic acid.

The production of bio-succinic acid helps in reducing climate change. The acid which replaces the use of petrochemicals ensures a clean environment through the usage of waste streams. Bio-succinic acid is looked upon as a perfect substitute for many chemicals that may damage the environment.

Bio-Succinic Acid Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bio-succinic acid market based on Application Type, End-use, and region:

Bio-succinic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2018 – 2030) BDO Polyester Polyols Plasticizers PBS/PBST Alkyd Resins Others

Bio-succinic Acid End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2018 – 2030) Industrial Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care and Cosmetics Others

Bio-succinic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

November 2016: Reverdia entered into a strategic partnership with Hangzhou Xinfu Science & Technology (China) to adopt Biosuccinium in bio-based polymers and co-polymers for the packaging industry and for long-term supply agreement.

October 2016: Reverdia signed an agreement with Dezhou Xinhuarun Technology (China) to develop and promote Biosuccinium-based microcellular polyurethane foams. The foams will be used in soles for footwear and other applications.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global bio-succinic acid market include

BASF SE

DSM

Roquette Freres

BioAmber

Myriant Corporation

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

