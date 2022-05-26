Medical Device Testing Services Market Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Device Testing Services Industry Overview

The global medical device testing services market size was estimated at USD 8.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for testing services around the globe in the short term. The market is majorly driven by the increasing influence of strict regulations by the government that led to the increasing demand for verification and validation for medical devices. Besides, the rise in the number of small medical device companies that lack in-house expertise is also boosting the market growth.

COVID-19 provoked a surge in demand for medical device testing. But, since medical devices are in short supply, the vast majority of medical equipment being tested is personal protective equipment (PPE). PPE testing comprises validating their reuse, including single-use masks. Until the onset of the pandemic, most face masks were intended as single-use products. However, owing to their global shortage, numerous manufacturers are working on the options to test these masks for multiple uses. The test includes fitment tests, adherence to original filtration specifications, and sterilization tests.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Medical Device Testing Services market

Additionally, technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), and wearable, combined with a special emphasis on real-time monitoring of the patients, have led to a complex medical device ecosystem. These devices should undergo rigorous testing under accelerated conditions to obtain marketing authorization. Conducting these tests in-house requires a lot of time, cost, and labor and this is projected to augment the demand for outsourcing medical device testing services.

Ongoing technological development in the medical industry is also likely to have a positive impact on the demand for testing services during the forecast period. Advancement in the development and standardization of novel in-vitro test methods, particularly for sensitization, cytotoxicity, and irritation, is also likely to propel market growth. These are some of the most basic tests required for all medical devices.

Medical device guidelines differ by country, and it is mandatory for every manufacturing company to follow these guidelines when marketing their products in a particular country. The U.S., for example, follows FDA guidelines, Canada requires Health Canada Registration, Europe considers CE approval and India requires CDSCO approval. Hence, such varied regulations in different countries make it challenging to launch a product on a global scale.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Wearable Brain Devices Market – The global wearable brain devices market size was valued at USD 247.8 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.33% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global wearable brain devices market size was valued at USD 247.8 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.33% from 2022 to 2030. Medical Device Outsourcing Market – The global medical device outsourcing market size was valued at USD 107.92 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% over the forecast period.

Medical Device Testing Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device testing services market based on Service, Phase, and region:

Medical Device Testing Services by Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Biocompatibility Tests Chemistry Test Microbiology & Sterility Testing Bioburden Determination Pyrogen & Endotoxin testing Sterility Test & Validation Antimicrobial Testing Others Package Validation

Medical Device Testing Services by Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Preclinical Clinical

Medical Device Testing Services by Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

2021: TÜV SÜD announced that it would present itself at Medtec LIVE, to exhibit its ability to be a one-stop-shop for medical device testing.

June 2020: Intertek Plc announced the addition of N95 respirator precertification testing to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health standards to its personal protective equipment services.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global medical device testing services market include

SGS SA

Toxikon, Inc

American Preclinical Services

Sterigenics International LLC

River Laboratories International Inc

Medical Device Testing Services

North America Science Associates Inc

Euro fins Scientific

Pace Analytical Services LLC

Intertek Group Plc

Order a free sample PDF of the Medical Device Testing Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter