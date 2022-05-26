Sales of Bone Growth Stimulators Market to Bring in US$ 1.91 Billion Revenues By 2032 End

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Bone Growth Stimulator Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Bone Growth Stimulator to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Bone Growth Stimulator market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=54

Market Snapshot

According to Fact.MR’s most recent study, the bone growth stimulator market was nearly worth US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to expand 1.6x over the forecast period, anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2031. In the short-run, bone growth stimulators revenue is likely to top US$ 1.9 Bn by 2022.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Bone Growth Stimulator market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Bone Growth Stimulator

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Bone Growth Stimulator. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Bone Growth Stimulator Market across various industries and regions

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=54

Key Segments Covered

Product Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Platelet-Rich Plasma Bone Growth Stimulators Bone Morphogenetic Protein Stimulators

End User BGS for Hospitals & Clinics BGS for Home Care BGS for Academic & Research Institutes and CROS BGS for Other End Users

Application BGS for Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures BGS for Spinal Fusion Surgeries BGS for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries BGS for Other Applications



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/54

Competitive Landscape

The bone growth stimulators market is highly concentrated, with a large number of worldwide competitors. With the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and technology developments, a few small to mid-sized firms are also breaking into the industry.

In December 2020, Arthrex Inc. launched of the SwiveLock® ACL Repair Kit. This kit is designed as a less-invasive treatment method for certain types of anterior cruciate ligament. It is the first and only FDA-cleared kit for ACL tears.

In November 2020, Stryker Corporation completed the acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V, a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics, reinforcing its position in trauma and extremities treatment domains.

Key Forecast Highlights

According to the report, bone growth stimulation devices will account for nearly 56% share on global bone growth stimulator revenues in 2017. Platelet-rich plasmas, on the other hand, will be observed as promising product segment, revenues from which are expected to showcase robust growth at 6.2% CAGR. By the end of 2022, a little over US$ 450 Mn worth of platelet-rich plasmas will be sold in the global market for bone growth stimulators. In the view of poor road infrastructure and inferior healthcare facilities existing in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, the demand for bone growth stimulators is expected to gain grounds. These factors are boosting the incidence of spinal fractures in this region, compelling doctors towards adoption of bone growth simulation therapy. Moreover, manufacturers of bone growth stimulators are expected to benefit from low wage costs and high resource availability by setting up their manufacturing units across APEJ region. By the end of 2022, over US$ 225 Mn worth of bone growth stimulators will be sold across the APEJ market. North America is expected to remain the largest market for bone growth stimulator. The report predicts that high healthcare spending implemented in Canada and the US will urge manufacturers towards developing advanced bone growth stimulators. Meanwhile, revenues amassed from sales of bone growth stimulators in Europe will contribute US$ 600 Mn in revenues by the end of 2022. Towards the end of forecast period, North America’s bone growth stimulator market is likely to soar at a CAGR of 6.2%. Application of bone growth stimulators in delayed union & non-union bone fracture treatments is expected to gain traction, reflecting a revenue growth at 5.7% CAGR. Spinal fusion surgeries will account for nearly 25% of the global bone growth stimulator sales in 2017, while their application in oral and maxillofacial surgeries will procure around US$ 250 Mn in global revenues. Hospitals and clinics are expected to remain largest end-users of bone growth stimulator throughout the forecast period. With more than 43% share, over US$ 800 Mn worth of bone growth stimulators will be sold in hospitals & clinics across the globe by 2022-end. Home care end-use of bone growth stimulator, on the other hand, is expected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 100 Mn by 2022 over 2017.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.biospace.com/article/demand-for-tricuspid-valve-repair-rising-as-congenital-and-rheumatoid-heart-disease-cases-increase-fact-mr/



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Bone Growth Stimulator Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Bone Growth Stimulator Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Bone Growth Stimulator’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Bone Growth Stimulator’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Bone Growth Stimulator Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Bone Growth Stimulator market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Bone Growth Stimulator market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Bone Growth Stimulator Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Bone Growth Stimulator demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Bone Growth Stimulator market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Bone Growth Stimulator demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Bone Growth Stimulator market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Bone Growth Stimulator: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Bone Growth Stimulator market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Bone Growth Stimulator Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Bone Growth Stimulator, Sales and Demand of Bone Growth Stimulator, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Fluoro Enzymatic Assays Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Shower Chairs Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Infrared Thermometer Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates