Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market To Witness Significant Growth at USD 557.8 million by 2025

Arbitrary Waveform Generator Industry Overview

The global arbitrary waveform generator market size was valued at USD 304.7 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period.

The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced test and measurement equipment across numerous sectors such as healthcare, aerospace & defense, telecommunications, education, and consumer electronics. The augmented demand for these generators in the commercial sector is principally due to the superior integrity offered by DDS integrated circuits. The growing penetration of internet and the growing demand for communication technologies across the globe has further exerted a positive influence since numerous communication devices in the IoT ecosystem require arbitrary waveform generators (AWGs) for their testing.

Substantial investments in various sectors, especially healthcare and aerospace & defense, have led to the development of technologically advanced equipment. Such sophisticated equipment require extensive testing procedures. This is significantly contributing to the AWG industry growth over the forecast period. Additionally, these new-age generators are increasingly being preferred over conventional generators owing to their benefits such as enhanced performance of the equipment and cost-effectiveness offered for computing applications. The use of such sophisticated generators helps reduce the overall operating cost in the manufacturing sector and overcome several limitations associated with conventional generators.

Continuous technological breakthroughs in various sectors are necessitating the testing, measurement, and monitoring of electronic devices, ultimately resulting in the growing utilization of AWGs. Multiple wireless technologies, including LTE, WCDMA, and GSM, use waveform generators to obtain high accuracy, minimal noise, and frequency stability in wireless communication networks. Additionally, the growth in IoT platforms is also compelling the manufacturers to use AWGs owing to various benefits such as flexibility, fidelity, and ease of use. The current, web-driven era is instigating the demand for high-speed coherent optical solutions.

A majority of the optical applications require phase modulation and high sample rate, baud rate, bandwidth, and resolution. As a result of this, the applications require multiple and synchronized AWGs for generating the desired coherent optical signals. This is further driving the product demand. Rapid advancements in technologies such as Multiple Input and Multiple Output (MIMO) is propelling the need for these generators, in order to generate high-accuracy signals. MIMO is primarily used in the wireless communication sector. It enables enhancements in data throughput without the need for installing multiple equipment and is thus, widely used in the communication sector. This is expected to create immense growth opportunities for market players over the next six years.



Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global arbitrary waveform generator market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region.

AWG Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Single-channel

Dual-channel

AWG Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) AWG

Variable-clock AWG

Combined AWG

AWG Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Telecommunications

Education

Healthcare

Electronics

Industrial

Others

AWG Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

July 2018: National Instruments and Spirent Communications announced a strategic collaboration for 5G performance test solution.

National Instruments and Spirent Communications announced a strategic collaboration for 5G performance test solution. January 2017: B&K Precision Corporation launched 4050B series of dual-channel arbitrary/functional waveform generators that offered better square wave performance, along with improved functionality and specifications.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global arbitrary waveform generator market include:

B&K Precision Corporation

DynamicSignals LLC

Fluke Corporation

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Tektronix Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz

Teledyne LeCroy

