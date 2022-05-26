Specialty Carbon Black Market estimated to reach USD 5.40 billion by 2030

Specialty Carbon Black Industry Overview

The global specialty carbon black market size was valued at USD 2.29 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030. This is attributed to the increasing demand for the product as reinforcing agents, specifically in tires. Additionally, the growing use of the product in agriculture mulch film, refuse sacks, stretch wrap, and industrial bags are estimated to contribute to the market growth.

Specialty grades such as conductive, fiber, and food cater to end-use industries, such as battery electrodes, conductive polymers, PP masterbatches, paints & coatings, specialty packaging, consumer molded parts, printing inks, polyester fiber, and film & sheets. They have excellent conductivity characteristics, are UV-protective, contain metals, and are low in sulfur and ash. Additionally, specialty carbon blacks are used in a variety of coating applications, including automotive, wood, aerospace, industrial coatings, and marine, to offer UV protection, conductivity, and coloring.

Hoses, bushings, fascia, chassis bumpers, tires, conveyor wheels, grommets, gaskets, vehicles, containers, wiper blades, and others are the goods that utilize specialty carbon black as a reinforcing agent. One of the most important properties of specialty carbon black is its capacity to absorb UV light and convert it to heat, making plastics more UV resistant. Plastics ranging from highly conductive to insulation materials benefit from their antistatic and conductive qualities.

Majorly, carbon black is in the form of black colloidal particles, which are produced via the acetylene black process, lamp black process, and furnace black process, among others. The raw material used for these processes differs between petroleum, coal oil, natural gas, and acetylene gas. Furthermore, the product dynamics are heavily dependent on applications, such as non-tire rubber, electrostatic discharge, packaging, paints & coatings, and printing inks consumption, along with regulations formulated for manufacturing technologies and raw materials used. It provides enhanced viscosity, conductivity, UV protection, and sharp color.

The carbon black manufacturing process emits a large amount of toxic GHG, which is not suitable for the environment and health. Companies are investing in R&D activities to develop their manufacturing processes, which will reduce gas emissions within the permissible limit and improves the quality of their product. Additionally, since carbon black is manufactured by partial combustion of fuels directly affecting the environment and human health, it has come under strict regulations from these agencies. Carbon black, in February 2003, was added to the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) list of substances known to the State that cause cancer.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has hit every major sector. Major economies of the world had to impose lockdowns and restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. This adversely impacted all major economies. All industries and manufacturing units were closed, affecting the supply chain. Key countries, including India, Germany, China, and the U.K., witnessed an unfavorable effect on the demand for the product. However, the gradual opening up of various industries led to stable growth of the demand in the worldwide market.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the market report on the grade, and region:

Specialty Carbon Black Grade Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Conductive Carbon Black Conductive Polymers Paints & Coatings Battery Electrodes Printing Inks Others

Fiber Carbon Black Polyester Fiber PP Masterbatches Nylon Textiles Other Synthetic Fibers

Food Contact Carbon Black Packaging Film & Sheet Consumer Molded Parts Others

Other Carbon Black

Specialty Carbon Black Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

January 2019: OMSK Carbon Group installed advanced equipment in the Belarus facility, thus continuing their efforts to start the operations at the new carbon black manufacturing facility at the Belarus Mogilev plant.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global specialty carbon black market include:

Omsk Carbon Group

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Atlas Organics Private Limited

Continental Carbon Company

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation

International China Oak Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Philips Carbon Black Limited

Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH

Ralson

