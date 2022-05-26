Brooklyn Orthodontics Provides Dependable Dental Services

Posted on 2022-05-26 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Brooklyn, New York, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — Brooklyn Orthodontics is pleased to announce they provide dependable dental services to help their patients straighten their smiles. The orthodontic office provides clear braces and Invisalign to ensure patients get the treatment they need without the hassle of traditional metal braces.The professional team at Brooklyn Orthodontics believes everyone deserves a straight, beautiful smile and works with their patients to help them find the ideal treatment to meet their needs. When individuals first schedule an appointment with the team to evaluate the current state of their dental health. Once they have completed the evaluation, they can recommend the most appropriate treatment option for the patient’s needs and unique situation. While traditional braces are still an option, many patients qualify for other alternatives like clear braces and Invisalign.

In addition to helping patients straighten their teeth with various orthodontic treatments, the team at Brooklyn Orthodontics offers other treatment options, including sleep apnea treatment, TMJ treatment, and dentofacial orthopedics. Their team is dedicated to helping patients get the optimal oral health and beautiful smiles they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about the dependable dental services offered can find out more by visiting the Brooklyn Orthodontics website or by calling 1-718-333-5898.

About Brooklyn Orthodontics: Brooklyn Orthodontics is a full-service orthodontics office providing various treatments to help patients improve their smiles. Their team can recommend traditional braces, clear braces, and Invisalign to give patients the straighter smile they deserve. In addition to teeth straightening, the orthodontic team can provide treatment for sleep apnea and TMJ, along with dentofacial orthopedics.

Company: Brooklyn Orthodontics
Address: 9012 5th Ave
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Zip code: 11209
Telephone number: 1-718-333-5898
Fax number: 1-646-854-3777
Email address: braces@bkortho.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution