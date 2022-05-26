Singapore Aircon Servicing Company Makes It Easy For Customers To Book Services & Repairs Online

Singapore, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — EZ Aircon Servicing Company, Singapore, has made it extremely easy for flustered homeowners to book an ac repair and maintenance call. To avail of their online feature, clients must choose their preferred location, select the required service, pick a preferable date and time, enter their name, phone number, address, the height of the aircon, number of aircons that need servicing, and finally confirm payments and other details.

“We understand the hassle of scrolling through the internet and trying to schedule an appointment, especially during the summer when there are no slots available for booking,” says a spokesperson for the EZ Aircon Servicing, Singapore. EZ Aircon attempts to make it easy for customers to make an appointment anytime and anywhere, at their convenience. The Singapore aircon servicing company makes cleaning, repair, and fixing easy for customers. The company offers everything people need for their aircon – from ac servicing and ac repair to chemical washing, gas top-up, installation, and yearly maintenance.

EZ Aircon is one of the very few aircon servicing companies in Singapore not only offers hassle-free online booking and provides a 60-day workmanship warranty. The company only works with licensed and certified technicians who have plenty of experience fixing all types of problems and can service all aircon brands in Singapore. “We strive to make the experience for our customers pleasant and hassle-free. Some of the brands we service include Daikin, Mitsubishi, Panasonic, LG, Sanyo, Samsung, and Fujitsu,” he adds.

“Living in Singapore is unthinkable without a functioning air conditioning system. No wonder the late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew believed air conditioning to be one of the century’s greatest inventions. People tend to become grumpy, hot-headed, and irritable without proper air conditioning. Another problem with a lack of aircon is that insects would get in easily. In fact, a surge in dengue cases last year is blamed on the circuit breaker that forced people to stay indoors. As for commercial places, electronics and other IT equipment would have a short lifespan due to overheating,” he adds.

About EZ Aircon Servicing, Singapore:

EZ Aircon Servicing Singapore is an aircon servicing company offering end-to-end air conditioning solutions. It provides a 60-days workmanship warranty on all services, including repairs and maintenance.

To learn more about their aircon servicing, visit https://ezaircon.sg/