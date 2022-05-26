Bicycle Frame Market Analysis Impressively Growing Latest Technology Trends With Top Manufactures And Business Opportunities

New York, United States, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Bicycle Frame Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research, bicycle frame market is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 5%-7% between 2021 and 2031. Bicycle industry witnessed increased sales during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to continue to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

People’s increased adoption of sports and recreational activities, as well as a consistent preference for bicycling as a form of exercise to maintain a healthy lifestyle, are likely to drive future revenue growth in the global bicycle frame market.

Planning To Introduce An Offbeat Product/Technology In The Bicycle Frame Market? Go To “Purchase Now” To Have Our Bicycle Frame Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32527

What is Driving Demand for Bicycle Frame?

The bicycle frame is the foundation of the bicycle market. It has the ability to give the bicycle both style and safety. The most popular design is two frames and is based on bicycle safety. Bicycle frame come in a variety of shapes and sizes depending on the type of bike being made.

The growing number of people who choose biking as a recreational activity is likely to propel the industry forward. Increased acceptance of sports and recreational activities, as well as a preference for cycling as a convenient form of exercise to maintain a healthy lifestyle free of problems such as obesity, are expected to fuel market expansion.

Because bicycle sales are directly proportionate to product sales, increased bicycle use is predicted to boost bicycle frame demand.

Consumer preference for bicycles over other modes of transportation for commuting, rising traffic congestion and shortages of parking space, particularly in metropolitan areas, as well as growing environmental concerns, are all encouraging people to adopt cycling as a mode of transportation, propelling the market forward.

The market is influenced by the use of bicycles for short distance commuting to save time, government initiatives in the form of infrastructure development and rising healthcare projects encouraging people to choose riding as a mode of transportation and excursive.

The integration of alloy, steel, carbon fiber, titanium frames as well as the installation of advanced materials and various components with the goal of achieving better stability and robustness while riding, extends profitable opportunities to the bicycle frame market players in the forecast period.

Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

US and Canada Demand Outlook of Bicycle Frame

Over the forecast period, North America is likely to maintain a significant market share. This can be attributed to the region’s strong support for creative and customized frames. In the next years, the expected increase in demand for bicycles for commuting, as well as the presence of a large bicycle fleet, is likely to stimulate regional product demand.

US bike production increased significantly as people sought alternatives to public transportation. US is still a major producer of bicycles and bicycle parts all around the world. Bicycle-sharing companies in US are rapidly expanding their operations in emerging countries. This will boost the market of bicycle frame.

Planning Forward? Access Sample of Bicycle Frame Market Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32527

Europe Bicycle Frame Sales Outlook

The market for bicycle frame in Europe is predicted to grow as demand for bicycles rises, creating sales prospects for bicycle frame. UK and Germany are expected to contribute a significant share to the European market. People’s growing health awareness, environmental concerns, rising traffic congestion, advances in bicycle frame and government plans to promote cycling are all major growth reasons for this industry.

The growing popularity of electric bicycles, as well as the desire for bicycles with increased safety features and aesthetics, are two factors that have a direct impact on the bicycle industry’s dynamics.

How About Re-Inventing The Methodical Wheel In The Bicycle Frame Market? Tab! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32527

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Bicycle Frame?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of bicycle frame include

Velocite Tech Co Ltd

ADK Technology Co. Ltd.

Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd.

Topkey Corp.

Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.

Ideal Bike Corporation

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

CicliPinarello SRL

Felt Racing

Quest Composite Technology Corporation

Scott Sports SA

A number of manufacturers are prioritizing new releases, product approvals, and other organic growth plans such as patents and activities. In the industry, acquisitions, as well as partnerships and collaborations, were viewed as inorganic growth tactics. Market leaders have been able to increase their business and consumer base as a result of these initiatives.

Key development:

In February 2021, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., introduced a new frameset called ‘XTC Advanced SL 29’and in June 2020, they introduced a new frameset named ‘Anthem Andvanced Pro 29’

In April 2020, Dengfu Sports Equipment Co., Ltd., introduced a new bicycle frame ‘Gravel R14’ which is a full suspension frame made for various types of road conditions

Related Reports:

Interior Car Accessories Market Global interior car accessories market is expected to register a volume CAGR of 3.9% over the eight-year period 2016–2024 based on factors like revenue, trends & key players.

India Automotive Wiper Market The India automotive wiper market was valued at US$ 132.1 Mn in 2020, and is slated to surge at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach a valuation of US$ 284.9 Mn by 2031.

About us: – Persistence market research

Contact Us:

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com