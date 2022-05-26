Flatbed Trailers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

What is Driving Demand for Flatbed Trailers?

Flatbed trailers are used to transport heavy goods. Increase in road freight capacity for loading larger units in trailers is a driving factor for the market. These trailers come in different sizes according to the vehicle type and end user industry.

Over the forecast period, the market is likely to grow because of increasing demand for medium and heavy trucks in the coming years due to growth in industrialization and increasing use in the logistics sector. The sales for Trailer’s replacement parts as well as trailers for industrial use is likely to grow because of availability of replacement parts on E- commerce platforms for end- users with affordable prices.

These trailers are available to load cargo of various tonnage. These trailers are made long in length as they have to accommodate heavy machinery and have rugged features. These factors are also driving the trailer market.