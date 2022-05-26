EV Drive Module Market Development Trends : Demand and Opportunities

What is Driving Demand for EV Drive Module?

The electric drive module combines a next-generation discrete motor-generator and power electronics system into a single system, allowing for synergy effects. The new power electronics have been designed specifically for use with electric motors. As a result, the module can be used as part of a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle’s electric powertrain.

This decade is shaping up to be the most disruptive for the automobile industry, with crucial trends such as alternative cars, autonomous vehicles, shared vehicles, and connected vehicles drastically reshaping the sector. Alternative cars, particularly electric vehicles, have garnered the most popularity in the industry due to its zero-emission characteristic.

The interest of non-car organizations, for example, Google and Apple in the improvement of electric vehicles is required to advance the EV drive module’s positive development in the coming years.