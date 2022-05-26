Marine Navigation Lights Market Size, Status and Global Outlook

What is Driving Demand for Marine Navigation Lights?

A navigation light is a colored source of illumination installed on a vessel that travels by water. These are also known as positioning lights since they show the ship’s relative position. Civil authorities or international conventions require the placing of lights. These are used to inform the specific position on vessels in low visibility conditions such as rain, low light, or fog.

Almost every government in the world has precise lighting regulations for the operation of all types of boats and ships. The International-Inland Navigation Rules of the United States Coast Guard, for example, include lighting standards for all types of watercraft.

Shipbuilders are likely to need more of these lights with correctly defined specifications as laws on the use of safety and navigation lights become increasingly specific. The increased demand for cruise and luxury ships is also projected to benefit the marine navigation lights market.

The expansion of the navigational lighting market is fueled by the increase in ship fleets as a result of increased marine transportation. Furthermore, the industry is being fueled by the development of energy-efficient lighting technology. Manufacturers are focusing on energy efficient illumination such as LEDs as consumer awareness of efficient and green technology grows, promoting marine navigation lights demand growth.

With the right technological know-how, LEDs in ship illumination can be utilized to their full potential. LED technology is used behind mirrors, in wet cells, in lighting coves, and behind curtains in the cabin, among other places. These installations can be done with specialized knowledge, taking into account how to accommodate the control gear, the quantity of heat radiated to enhance safety, and a variety of other aspects.

The volume of international trade is predicted to increase from 9 billion tons to 19 billion tons by 2030, according to the Society of Maritime Industries. Furthermore, developing countries are expected to see tremendous economic growth in the next years, resulting in an increase in global economic trade volume. This feature is expected to present the marine industry with significant growth potential, which will in turn drive the worldwide marine navigation lights market.