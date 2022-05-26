Surgical Microscopes Market To Show Vast Development Due To Demand For More Precision And Emerging Technologies

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sept. 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Microscopes Industry Overview

The global surgical microscopes market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.37% from 2022 to 2030.

An increasing number of surgical procedures, demand for more precision, and emerging technologies, such as wide-angle illumination, red reflex illumination, and augmented reality (AR) microscopy are expected to boost the market growth. Surgical microscopes have become an essential tool for minimally invasive procedures in several fields, including neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, dental surgery, otorhinolaryngology, and cosmetic surgery. Technological advancements in the product have significantly improved vision, stability and sizing, positioning, and recording capabilities as well as helped in the integration of image-guided microscope systems for better outcomes. They offer 3D visualization, optimum lighting, and magnification of deep surgical fields through small approaches.

Apart from clinical benefits, surgeons physically benefit from these microscopes as they allow them to adjust their posture while performing long and complicated procedures. These advantages, coupled with the rapid adoption of microsurgery, are fueling the market growth.

Moreover, surgical microscopes have revolutionized the field of minimally invasive surgeries as they allow surgeons to perform surgeries with maximum precision on actual pathology by magnifying the surrounding anatomical structures, resulting in improved patient outcomes with a shorter duration of procedures and rapid recovery. In addition, limitations of open surgeries have been significantly eliminated by integrating the workflow in operating rooms.

The majority of surgeons are adopting minimally invasive surgeries in various surgical fields worldwide. Furthermore, people in emerging economies are willing to pay for premium quality services due to increasing disposable income, which is expected to boost demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which in turn is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of technologically advanced devices in developing countries have significantly improved patient outcomes. Furthermore, owing to rising disposal income, individuals are opting for expensive medical procedures such as minimally invasive surgeries that require the use of surgical microscopes as they offer better resolution and magnification. The aforementioned factors are leading to increased demand for advanced medical equipment such as surgical microscopes, driving market growth.

Market Share Insights

March 2020: Carl Zeiss acquired Saxonia Systems AG, a customized software solution provider. The acquired company now operates as Carl Zeiss Digital Innovation, offering customized software solutions to the customers.

July 2019: Mater Private Hospital Brisbane installed the city’s first 3D robotic surgical microscope in the neurosurgery operating theaters.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Microscopes market include

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Leica Microsystems

Olympus Corp.

Hagg-Streit Surgical GmbH

Synaptive Medical

Alcon, Inc.

Topcon Corp.

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Chammed Co., Ltd.

Seiler Instrument, Inc.

