BizKonnect Now Enables Businesses Navigate Faster into Large Enterprises with Fortune500konnect

Pune, Maharashtra, India, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — BizKonnect launched Fortune500konnect for businesses aiming to prospect with Fortune 500 companies. For businesses with a vision and futuristic goals, nurturing their targeted Fortune 500 companies until the deal closes has always been the key to accelerating growth at scale. This process has been made easier, faster and smarter by Fortune500konnect. It lists actionable account maps and organization charts of Fortune500 companies.

Marketers in the B2B segment; are well aware that closing a Fortune 500 business deal is more than simply increasing revenue margins. The presence of several stakeholders, influencers, and decision-makers in a firm, makes it hard for one to display their products and services. Fortune500konnect is making things far more convenient. It has become an ideal tool for turning hierarchical insights into actionable account maps and paving an optimal “path of sale.”

These online charts allow marketers to “monitor the account’s progress.”

Fortune500konnect have become a foundation for marketers to analyze the entire org structure. It aids businesses to attain their goals prudently. The source filter extracts insights provided by sales intelligence experts.

To explore more about actionable organization charts, visit Fortune500konnect or email info@bizkonnect.com.

About The Company

“BizKonnect is a global sales intelligence solution provider for global businesses across the industry verticals. There are three primary offerings – contact lists as per target profile, Account Maps of large enterprises and Theme based Email campaigns for lead generation. The email campaign solution is primarily useful for startups and SMEs for their lead generation. The account maps are used by marketing and ABM teams to strategically go after the larger enterprises. Bizkonnect helps to implement Account Based Marketing at scale. With its company database of 20+ million global companies, BizKonnect is a trusted partner for several small/medium/large/enterprise sales and marketing teams.”

About Fortune500konnect:

Fortune500konnect is a Bizkonnect portal that lists account maps and organization charts of Fortune500 companies. It enables Sales, Marketing, and Account Management teams to navigate across all the other business units of bigger enterprises and get more business unless one approaches the account strategically and leverages sales intelligence. These charts help to implement account-based marketing (ABM) at scale and are tailor-made, providing pertinent insights and contact information to ensure faster closures and quality leads, especially for those targeting Fortune 500 companies.

