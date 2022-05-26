Exploring Heritage Park Made Easy With Driftscape

Calgary, Canada, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — Visitors to Calgary’s Heritage Park now have a new tool at their fingertips, as they explore over 100 years of history through storytelling and activities at one of Calgary’s top tourist attractions.

Beginning today, in partnership with Driftscape – Canada’s leading travel discovery app – Heritage Park visitors can navigate their way through 127 acres of the park using the Driftscape App, discovering hidden gems and unique stories about Western Canadian history.

“With such a large footprint, sometimes it can be hard for Heritage Park’s guests to see everything they want to see,” says Jeff Hodgson, Senior Director of Guest Services at Heritage Park. “The Driftscape app will be beneficial in helping our guests to move more easily around the park, and learn about history in a new way through modern technology.”

Whether panning for gold at Prospect Ridge, or shopping for unique treasures at the Botsford Harness Shop, Heritage Park is the place to explore, discover and experience over a century of Canadian history.

In addition to Heritage Park, Driftscape hosts content developed in collaboration with over 50 local partners across Canada. This content provides users with a rich experience at their fingertips as they search for events, tours and points of interest in arts, history, culture and a host of other topics. Driftscape has enjoyed an impressive expansion during the pandemic as users sought outdoor experiences. Already offering audio tours and other immersive content coast to coast in Canada, the company has recently expanded into the northeast U.S.

To begin your exploration, download the Driftscape app today!

About Heritage Park

Just 15 minutes from Downtown Calgary, Heritage Park provides travelers with an immersive experience to connect with the settlement of Western Canada. Heritage Park’s exhibits span the early 1860s fur trade to the petroleum and automobile-dominated 1950s. It is the Park’s mission to preserve the history of the early West and to educate and entertain guests of all ages for many generations to come.

For more information on Heritage Park, contact 403.268.8500 or visit https://www.heritagepark.ca/ | Facebook – @HeritageParkYYC |Twitter – @HeritageParkYYC | Instagram – @heritageparkyyc.

About Driftscape

Driftscape is a Canada based travel tech company whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users. More than 50 organizations use the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

The app is a personal guide that helps users explore their surroundings from the point of view of local experts. The app helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners using interactive features like self-guided tours, augmented reality, quests, and more.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover.

For more information contact pooja.chitnis@driftscape.com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp