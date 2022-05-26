Methyl Formate Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Methyl Formate Market Overview

Methyl formate, also known as methyl methanoate, is a formate ester and is widely used in the foundry and plastics industry. It is also used as a precursor for the manufacturing of formic acid, which is further a key raw material for the organic chemical industry and is used in the animal feed, silage preservative, and leather tanning industry.

The chemical industry has witnessed tremendous growth over the recent past and is further expected to witness a steady increase in the near future. The long-term growth of the market is pegged to be driven by socioeconomic trends, such as rapid population growth and the rise of affluent middle-class in the emerging markets of India and China. Steady economic growth in developing countries, such as China, India, Brazil, and ASEAN countries, and rising per capita disposable income and expenditure in these regions are the major factors expected to drive the demand for pharmaceutical products and escalates the growth of the methyl formate market.

Methyl Formate Market Regional Outlook East and South Asia dominate the global methyl formate market. The rapidly increasing urbanization and significantly increasing pharmaceutical industry escalate the methyl formate market in the region. Developing economies, such as those in East Asia & South Asia, in particular, are expected to witness relatively faster growth as compared to that in developed regions. Increasing demand from the electronics industry, coupled with increasing demand in applications, such as those in agrochemicals among other sectors, are expected to drive the growth of methyl formate market. North America is expected to be the largest share in the methyl formate market.

Methyl Formate Market Key Players Methyl formate manufacturers significantly invested in R&D to explore the usage across the new application area. Such companies have also collaborated with end users and explored the possibilities and the suitability of methyl formate in multiple applications. Methyl formate manufacturing companies have opted to acquire new channel partners, who could reach target customers and ensure new customer acquisitions for the company. The key players in the methyl formate market are mentioned below. BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck Group)

Tradex Corporation

Mitubishi Gas Chemicals

Mitubishi Gas Chemicals Chevron Chemical Company

The Good Scents Company

Isotopes Inc.

GFS Chemicals

Shaanxi Top Pharm

Methyl formate Market Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Methyl Formate Market Segmentation Global methyl formate market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end use. On the basis of product type methyl formate market is segmented as: Methyl Format 92-97%

Methyl Format 97%

Others On the basis of end-use, methyl formate market is segmented as: Pharmaceutical

Metal Foundries

Pesticides

Others

