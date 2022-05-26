Gasoline Octane Improvers Market is Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Gasoline octane improvers Market: Introduction

Gasoline octane improvers may be defined as boosters that enhance the octane level of gasoline. Increased octane level in gasoline tends to decrease the knocking tendency of engine. Also, the gasoline octane improvers are crucial in achieving the carbon emission reduction programs proposed by various authorities, such as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), US EPA etc. Gasoline octane improvers consist of three major compounds that are methyl tertiary5butyl ether (MTBE), ethanol and ethyl tertiary-butyl ether (ETBE). Also, tertiary-amyl ethyl ether (TAEE) and tertiary-amyl methyl ether (TAME) are the improvers used in lesser quantities in several regions.

The global gasoline octane improvers market is expected to foray ahead with a lower single-digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029. Increasing adoption of bio-based ethanol as a gasoline octane improver is identified as the recent trend within the market. Moreover, increasing ethanol production, emphasis on fuel efficiency along stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission reduction, which are some of the factors driving the global market over the forecast period. In addition, factors such as the rising penetration of electric vehicles tend to act as a restraint for the market growth till 2029.

Segmentation analysis of gasoline octane improvers market

The global gasoline octane improvers market is bifurcated into two major segments that are source and type.

On the basis of type, the global gasoline octane improvers market is divided into:

Ethanol

Ethyl tertiary-butyl ether (ETBE)

Methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE)

Tertiary-Amyl methyl ether (TAME)

Others

On the basis of source, the global gasoline octane improvers market is divided into:

Bio-based octane improvers

Synthetic octane improvers

Based on region, the global gasoline octane improvers market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

