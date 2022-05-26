Sales Revenue Of Coffee Pods Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 26 — /EPR Network/ — Fact.MR delivers vital insights on the coffee pods market in its published report titled, ‘Coffee Pods: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2029’. In terms of revenue, the global coffee pods market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~2% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, which Fact.MR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

The movement of cannabis’ legalization has been one of the key factors affecting the growth of the food and beverage industry. New innovations with the usage of cannabis as the main or subordinate ingredient has been the trend to cater to consumer demand. The coffee industry has been affected in a similar manner. The popularity of cannabis-infused coffee has amplified the growth of the coffee market. Yet, despite the legalization, social stigma has been impeding market growth. Some of the emerging players in the coffee pods market introduced cannabis-infused coffee pods to facilitate consumers enjoying cannabis-infused coffee in the comfort of their homes. Since the inception of this idea, the penetration of coffee pods among consumers has increased. With cannabis-infused coffee pods being in the early stage of the product life cycle, growth can be expected to be exponentially high.

