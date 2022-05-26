Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market To Record Significant Rise In Revenue Share During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global steel pipe coatings market exceeds a valuation of US$ 8.1 Bn, and is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The construction of oil and gas pipelines has a history of more than 100 years. Pipeline transportation is an effective transmission method for water, oil, gas, and other fluid media. As such, preventing pipeline corrosion has become a prime challenge across the globe. Therefore, improving anticorrosion technology to reduce economic losses due to corrosion is a long-term issue in the anti-corrosion industry.

With the fast growth of the oil and gas industry and rapid expansion of pipelines across the globe, companies operating in the oil & gas industry are demanding more resilient solutions for pipeline corrosion protection. Crude oil is corrosive in nature and steel pipelines with anti-corrosion properties are the best option for transporting crude from one place to another.

It has been observed from the past several years that the oil & gas industry has experienced a high volume of loss due to corrosion. Demand for steel pipe coatings came into existence after this observation, and as a result, coating manufacturers are experiencing high sales and revenue generation.

Market Segments Covered in Steel Pipe Coatings Industry Research By Pipe Diameter DN 350 – DN 600 Steel Pipes DN 700 – DN 1000 Steel Pipes DN 1200 – DN 2000 Steel Pipes DN 2000 – DN3000 Steel Pipes DN 3000 & Above Steel Pipes

By Solution Solvent-free Steel Pipe Coatings Solvent-based Steel Pipe Coatings

By Coating Material Fusion Bonded Epoxies Fluoropolymer Steel Pipe Coatings Polyolefin Steel Pipe Coatings Polyethylene Polypropylene 2LPP 3LPP Coal Tar Epoxies Epoxy Coated Steel Pipes High Performance Powder Steel Pipe Coatings Flow Efficiency Steel Pipe Coatings Liquid Epoxy Steel Pipe Coatings Others

By Application Area Internal Steel Pipe Coatings External Steel Pipe Coatings

By End-use Industry Steel Pipe Coatings for Oil & Gas Industry On Shore Off Shore Steel Pipe Coatings for Aerospace Industry Steel Pipe Coatings for Automotive Industry Steel Pipe Coatings for Marine Industry Steel Pipe Coatings for Water Transportation Industry Fresh Water Brine Others



On 1st April 2020, AkzoNobel acquired a leading Mauritius-based paints and coatings company Mauvilac Industries Limited. The complete acquisition helps the company strengthen its distribution network across Europe and Africa.

In January 2021, AkzoNobel signed an agreement with Guangdong Water to supply powder coatings for a landmark water pipeline in China.

In February 2021, Arkema acquired Poliplas, a leader in hybrid-technology sealants and adhesives. The acquisition reinforce its presence in the Brazilian fast-growing construction adhesives market.

