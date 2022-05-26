Demand For Container Handling Equipment Market To Be Fueled By Changes In Consumer Perception And Growing Awareness : Fact.MR

Fact.MR, a market research and intelligence provider, states that the container handlining equipment market is expected to surpass a CAGR of 4.2% over the assessment period 2021-2031. Sales surpassed a value of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020. Stringent carbon emissions regulations are spurring sales of electric/hybrid container handling equipment. In addition, strong demand from Asia Pacific and the Middle East is impacting growth positively. A revenue of US$ 2 Bn is projected until 2031.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Container Handling Equipment market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Container Handling Equipment market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Container Handling Equipment market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

Key Points Covered in Container Handling Equipment Industry Analysis

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Container Handling Equipment Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

The Container Handling Equipment Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

Liebherr

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Cargotec Corp

Konecranes

SANY

Kalmar

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Equipment Type:

Container Handling Forklift Trucks

Container Handling Automated Stacking Cranes

Container Handling Reach Stackers

Container Handling Terminal Tractors

Container Handling Straddle Carriers

Container Handling Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes

Container Handling Automated Guided Vehicles

Container Handling Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes

By Propulsion Type:

Electric/Hybrid Container Handling Equipment

Diesel Container Handling Equipment

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

