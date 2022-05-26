Global Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market To Record Robust Growth Rate In Next 10 Years : Fact.MR

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, sales of oncology small molecule drugs are envisaged to surpass US$ ~66 Bn in 2019, up from revenues worth US$ ~63 Bn attained in 2018. Gains are prominently underpinned by spectacular rise in cancer prevalence, rapid proliferation of oncology centers, and improving availability of oral small molecule drugs for cancer treatment.

The report suggests that a number of oncology small molecule drugs are getting approvals, which are potentially effective in treating unresectable cancers, which clearly points to a positive growth outlook for the oncology small molecule drugs market.

Key Segments Covered

Route of Administration Oral Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Injectable Oncology Small Molecule Drugs

Drug Class Small Molecule Chemotherapy Drugs Alkylating Drugs Antimetabolites Other Drugs Small Molecule Immunomodulating Drugs Small Molecule Targeted Therapy Drugs Proteasome Inhibitors Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors mTOR Inhibitors Hormonal Therapy

Distribution Channel Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Distribution via Hospital Pharmacies Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Distribution via Retail Pharmacies Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Distribution via Specialty clinics Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Distribution via Online Pharmacies

Indication Oncology Small Molecule Drugs for Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Oncology Small Molecule Drugs for Renal Cell Carcinoma Oncology Small Molecule Drugs for Breast Cancer Oncology Small Molecule Drugs for Prostate Cancer Oncology Small Molecule Drugs for Multiple Myeloma Oncology Small Molecule Drugs for Melanoma Oncology Small Molecule Drugs for Lymphoma Oncology Small Molecule Drugs for Leukaemia Oncology Small Molecule Drugs for Other Indications



50% of Sales Remain Concentrated in North America

According to the Fact.MR study, sales of oncology small molecule drugs will remain concentrated in North America, primarily driven by the high prevalence of cancers and advanced treatment infrastructure in the region. Increasing funds from governments as well as private organizations for the development of advanced and improved cancer treatments, will remain the key growth influencers associated with the growth of oncology small molecule drugs market in North America.

In 2018, North America accounted for half the sales of oncology small molecule drugs, and will continue to remain the most lucrative market for stakeholders. Stringent approval regulations, especially in developing countries, such as Japan, will continue to limit the penetration of oncology small molecule drugs in these regions to an extent. Furthermore, Japan, peculiarly having one of the most difficult approval processes for new drug molecules, holds an impressive opportunistic potential for market leaders that are striving for quicker drug approvals by improving R&D processes and expansion strategies, targeting developing countries.

The study opines that advanced and orally viable cancer drugs are adding value to the attractive market potential of oncology small molecule drugs, among an ever-growing pool of patients. Broader factors concerning cancer treatment, especially the unavailability of proper drugs in several regions and laser-sharp focus on increasing drug absorption in cells by leveraging small molecule drugs, are likely to shape revenue generation in the oncology small molecule drugs market.

The demand for oral oncology small molecule drugs market will continue to accelerate at a steady pace, with global adoption through this route of administration estimated to exceed US$ ~56 Bn in 2019. With higher convenience and effectiveness comparable to injectable oncology small molecule drugs, growing demand for oral variants is pacing up gains in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In June 2021, Novartis AG has received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an experimental treatment for advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer-Novartis’ Lu-PSMA-617 – a tumour-targeting radiation therapy

In December 2019, Sanofi and Synthorx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on prolonging and improving the lives of people suffering from cancer and autoimmune disorders, entered into a definitive agreement of approximately $2.5 Bn (on a fully diluted basis).

