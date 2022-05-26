Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Market will surpass US$ 386.6 Mn revenues towards the end of 2031|Medline Industries, ConvaTec. Inc and more

New York, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Market 2022

The global Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Market is likely to jump the innovation gun by reaching US$ 386.6 Mn by the year 2031. The CAGR would be 4.6%. With mental health being the prerogative, there is telepsychiatry in place. It has been a proven fact that physical ailments would get cured speedily if the psyche is in place. With geographical barriers getting transcended, telephychiatry would be an indispensable part of the healthcare vertical. This would be the fact pertaining to healthcare vertical in future.

As per a new Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the global compartment syndrome monitoring market recorded sales worth US$ 236.4 Mn in 2020, and is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Excessive pressure build-up inside an enclosed muscle area in the body causes compartment syndrome. After an injury, compartment syndrome is frequently caused by bleeding or oedema. In compartment syndrome, dangerously high pressure obstructs blood flow to and from the affected tissues.

Increasing number of road traffic accidents, trauma, and severe burns are some of the key factors that increase the incidence of acute compartment syndrome. People who exercise regularly are at high-risk of developing chronic exertional compartment syndrome. Critically-ill patients who are admitted to the ICU or need mechanical ventilation are most likely to develop abdominal compartment syndrome. According to the World Health Organization, road traffic accidents cause non-fatal injuries to approximately 20 to 50 million people every year.

Key manufacturers of compartment pressure and intra-abdominal pressure monitoring devices are focusing on getting product approvals from regulatory authorities all over the world.

For instance, MY0, a medical device manufacturing company headquartered in Canada, recently received a Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA.

Since the compartment syndrome monitoring market is consolidated with a few key players, it presents numerous lucrative opportunities for new entrants in the market to create a foothold in this industry. Increased product adoption rate can also prove to be a beneficial factor for manufacturers of these medical devices to expand in regional as well as emerging markets.

Company Profiles:

C2Dx

MY01

Medline Industries

ConvaTec. Inc.

Raumedic AG

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Intra-compartmental pressure monitoring devices are gold standard for early diagnosis and continuous monitoring of compartment syndrome. Owing to their usefulness, they held 57% market share, by value, in the year 2020.

Acute compartment syndrome held approximately half of the total market share, by value, in 2020.

Lower extremities are the most common body parts to get injured during any accident or sports injuries or fractures. Thus, this segment accounted for more than half of the market share, by value, in 2020.

All trauma cases are usually directed to emergency rooms in hospitals. Taking into consideration that most compartment syndrome cases occur due to trauma, hospitals held the highest market share of 37.9%, by value, in 2020.

The North American market for compartment syndrome monitoring accounted for 34.2% of the global market share in 2020.

“Increasing incidence of acute, severe injuries due to road traffic accidents and sports injuries will boost demand for compartment syndrome monitoring over the coming years”, says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key players in the compartment syndrome monitoring market are investing in innovating cost-effective, user-friendly compartment pressure monitoring devices to gain the attention of healthcare providers across the world. Along with product innovation, these players are also aiming for various regulatory approvals to create goodwill and successfully market their products.

For instance, Raumedic AG, a medical device manufacturer, in October 2019, announced that they helped the European Parliament in implementing new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) all across Europe to improve the medical device approval process for manufacturers.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the compartment syndrome monitoring market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on device (intra-compartmental pressure monitoring systems, intramuscular tissue pressure measuring (IMP) catheters, and disposable/accessories), indication (acute compartment syndrome, chronic compartment syndrome, and abdominal compartment syndrome), anatomy (upper extremities, lower extremities, and abdomen), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and orthopaedic office-based clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

