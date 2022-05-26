Physician Scheduling Systems Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Physician Scheduling Systems Market 2022

This published report for Physician Scheduling Systems Market analyzes and forecasts the marketing statistics of the product/service market on a global as well as the regional level. This detailed study Physician Scheduling Systems Market also offers the previous historical data along with the forecast from 2022 to 2031. The assessment of Physician Scheduling Systems Market factors gives a brief overview of the impact on the demand over the forecast period. In addition to this, the report also studies the opportunities that are available in the report at the global level. An executive summary is also provided based on the industry snapshot for the period from 2022-2030.

The physician scheduling systems market is estimated to be worth US$ 360 Mn in the year 2021.The physician scheduling systems market is expected to expand 4 times between 2021 and 2031.The physician scheduling systems market witnessed a CAGR of 13% between 2021 and 2031.

As per findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global physician scheduling system market reached US$ 311 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Adoption of physician scheduling systems is increasing across the world, as physicians encounter difficulties with increasing administrative tasks and regulations, which affects their ability to offer patient care, and they struggle to sustain their practices. To combat administrative work processes, advanced clinical software such as physician scheduling systems help in scheduling appointments and resource allocation in clinics. These practices improve efficiency regarding patient care, and reduce the costs of administrative tasks for physicians, and hence, are widely demanded.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on lives across the globe. As the virus is spreading everywhere, the number of patients in hospitals is increasing rapidly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been increasing demand for scheduling software from hospitals and clinics, where the scheduling of patients, doctors, and other staff has become vital to respond to the changing conditions and patient load. According to PMR’s study, the demand for scheduling systems will increase in 2020 by 10% to 12% in hospitals and clinics.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – QGenda, LLC, Intrigma Inc., Petal Solutions Inc., Kronos Incorporated, Shift Administrators LLC, SpinFusion, Inc., Q-nomy Inc., Lightning Bolt Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Amion (Spiral Software), TelmedIq, Mediware Information Systems, Spok. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Physician Scheduling Systems.

Key Takeaways from Physician Scheduling System Market Study

Among the components, the scheduling software segment is expected to witness high growth due to increasing adoption of the software for easing the workload of physicians.

PMR reports that, the demand for physician scheduling systems from clinics is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

Among the regions, South Asia & Pacific is exhibiting a high growth rate, owing to the high adoption of physician scheduling systems to improve staff efficiency in hospitals and clinics across the region.

“Key players in the market can gain significant profits by providing predictive physician scheduling software, as it helps in predicting how much coverage is needed on any given day, and which physicians would be best to cover the same,” says a PMR analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Physician Scheduling Systems Market Manufacturers

Physician Scheduling Systems Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Physician Scheduling Systems Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

