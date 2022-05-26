Physician Scheduling Systems Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031

As per findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global physician scheduling system market reached US$ 311 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.
Adoption of physician scheduling systems is increasing across the world, as physicians encounter difficulties with increasing administrative tasks and regulations, which affects their ability to offer patient care, and they struggle to sustain their practices. To combat administrative work processes, advanced clinical software such as physician scheduling systems help in scheduling appointments and resource allocation in clinics. These practices improve efficiency regarding patient care, and reduce the costs of administrative tasks for physicians, and hence, are widely demanded.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on lives across the globe. As the virus is spreading everywhere, the number of patients in hospitals is increasing rapidly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been increasing demand for scheduling software from hospitals and clinics, where the scheduling of patients, doctors, and other staff has become vital to respond to the changing conditions and patient load. According to PMR’s study, the demand for scheduling systems will increase in 2020 by 10% to 12% in hospitals and clinics.
Key Players:
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – QGenda, LLC, Intrigma Inc., Petal Solutions Inc., Kronos Incorporated, Shift Administrators LLC, SpinFusion, Inc., Q-nomy Inc., Lightning Bolt Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Amion (Spiral Software), TelmedIq, Mediware Information Systems, Spok. and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Physician Scheduling Systems.
Key Takeaways from Physician Scheduling System Market Study
- Among the components, the scheduling software segment is expected to witness high growth due to increasing adoption of the software for easing the workload of physicians.
- PMR reports that, the demand for physician scheduling systems from clinics is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.
- Among the regions, South Asia & Pacific is exhibiting a high growth rate, owing to the high adoption of physician scheduling systems to improve staff efficiency in hospitals and clinics across the region.
“Key players in the market can gain significant profits by providing predictive physician scheduling software, as it helps in predicting how much coverage is needed on any given day, and which physicians would be best to cover the same,” says a PMR analyst.
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)
Key Stakeholders
Physician Scheduling Systems Market Manufacturers
Physician Scheduling Systems Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Physician Scheduling Systems Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Key Questions Answered in This Report.
- What will the Market growth rate in Future?
- What are the key factors driving the global Market?
- Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?
- What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.
