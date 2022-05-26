Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2022

In the past few years, The primary focus of the report is on the status, demand, future opportunity, forecast period, and growth opportunity. Moreover, the survey report focuses on the development, manufacturing companies, key market, investors, and the cost capital. The objective of the study of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market gives a proper idea of the market present scenario so that each and every enterprise or manufacturer will not experience the issues that occur due to the lack of information.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is estimated to reach US$ 4.2 Bn in the year 2021.Thee global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to expand threefold between 2021 and 2031.The virtual desktop infrastructure market witnessed a CAGR of 10% between 2015 and 2020.

As per findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market reached a valuation of nearly US$ 3.5 Bn in 2019, and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The adoption of BYOD allows employees to bring their own devices in the organization, which allows then to access company information and applications via virtual desktop infrastructure. With such a BYOD policy, both, employers and employees can avail benefits such as reliable data backup, cost savings, expanded mobility, increased productivity, and job satisfaction. Virtual desktop infrastructure helps secure the employee devices, as it supports a highly secure infrastructure. This system is like screen-scraping technology used with mainframe computers, where no actual data is delivered to the device, and all data remains in the data center. If the employee device is lost, misplaced, or stolen, no data is compromised.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – VMware, Inc., Nutanix, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., SolarWinds Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Evolve IP, LLC, NetApp, Inc., Parallels Inc., IGEL Technology, Oracle Corporation, Paperspace and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure.

Key Takeaways of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Study

Among the components, the virtual desktop infrastructure software segment is expected to witness high growth, due to increasing adoption of the software by organizations to enhance workplace flexibility.

PMR reports that, the demand for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure is expected to exhibit at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for secure and remotely accessible architecture across various industries.

Among the regions, South Asia & Pacific is expected to witness high growth, owing to the high adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure to support BYOD policies in organizations across the region.

“Key players in the market can gain significant profits by providing cloud-based SaaS virtual desktop systems, as the adoption of cloud-based services is increasing across various sectors,” says a PMR analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Manufacturers

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

