Ebook Reader Market Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

According to a recent market report published by Persistence Market Research titled “E-Book Reader Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2020)” the global e-book reader market was valued at US$ 1401.4 Mn in 2016. Demand for e-book readers is expected to be supported by an increasing adoption of online content in the educational curriculum, an increasing adoption of e-books, a growing e-learning market and increasing availability of free e-books on the internet.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Ebook Reader” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/9107

Persistence Market Research Recommendations

E-book reader manufacturers can focus on expanding their businesses across countries in APAC and MEA where the regional governments are taking initiatives pertaining to digital education systems and are also investing heavily on the e-education system. North America and Europe could be potential growth regions for e-book reader vendors, owing to the growing adoption of e-books across countries in these regions. E-book reader manufacturers can focus on advanced and new technologies such as Text-to-Speech, Audiobooks, and Music to increase their market share in various regions.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Amazon.com, Inc. Rakuten Kobo, Inc., Barnes & Noble, Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd., Onyx International Inc., PocketBook International SA, Aluratek Inc., Bookeen, ECTACO Inc., Ematic, Arta Tech and Wexler Flex and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Ebook Reader.

Request For Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/9107

Global E-Book Reader Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global e-book reader market is segmented on the basis of screen type, connectivity type, distribution channel, price range and region. On the basis of screen type, the market is segmented as E Ink screen and LCD screen. The E Ink screen sub-segment was valued at US$ 1009.1 Mn in 2016. On the basis of connectivity type, the market is segmented as Only Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi and 3G. The Wi-Fi and 3G sub-segment is projected to be valued at US$ 303.0 Mn by the end of 2020. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as Organized Retail store, Unorganized Retail store and e-Commerce. The E-Commerce sub segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 275.1 Mn by the end of 2020. On the basis of price range, the market is segmented into Below US$ 100, US$ 101 – US$ 200, and Above US$ 200. In terms of value, the US$ 101 – US$ 200 segment was valued at US$ 619.3 Mn in 2016.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Ebook Reader Market Manufacturers

Ebook Reader Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ebook Reader Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/9107

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against reputed organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com