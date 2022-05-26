Smart Ticketing Market to close to USD 25,330 million with CAGR of 15.2% by 2026|Xerox Corporation, Cubic Corporation and more

New York, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Smart Ticketing Market 2022

Starting with the overview of Smart Ticketing Market, it presents an overall analysis of the latest trends that are prevalent in the industry. The report begins with the description of the market surroundings and the analysis of the size and forecast of product or service based on regions and applications. In addition to it, the report also introduces the market competitive landscape among the vendors and manufacturers that contribute to the growth of the product or service. The company profiling and market price analysis in relation to the value chain features is also covered in the report. The data experts have examined and scrutinized the industry trends in the key regions. 2022 has been considered as the base year, with the forecast period extending to 2030.

In 2021, the global Smart Lighting Market was worth USD 14,400 million, and it is expected to reach USD 25,330 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%.

The global Smart Ticketing Market value is expected to exceed US$ 25,330 million by the year 2026, according to a new report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report also projects that the global Smart Ticketing Market will have a CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2026. The increasing adoption of smart tickets to replace paper along with the integration of smart technologies is driving the growth of the market. Smart tickets can save passengers’ time by eliminating the need to stand in line to purchase a ticket. The technology has evolved tremendously in the last few years and come across as a superior replacement to paper tickets, including both – smartcards and applications for smartphones. Another factor that is expected to boost the growth of the Smart ticketing market in the near future is the ease of accessibility provided by Smart tickets. Contactless fare payments have become the norm since the Covid-19 pandemic. The growing acceptance of smarter payments has enabled secure, easy travel for everybody, which is likely to continue in the near future, thereby increasing the demand for smart tickets.

Europe to Hold the Largest Market Share

The leading smart ticketing solution providers are based in Europe, and they are expanding their position in this market by offering integrated payment solutions through partnerships with smart ticket producers and operators. The rising tourism sector, the simplified digital ecosystem, and the need to design more potential ticketing systems throughout metropolitan regions are driving the demand for smart ticketing in Europe. Smart ticketing technological improvements have prompted businesses in Europe to use technologies such as RFID, NFC, QR code, and barcode. The rise of smartphones equipped with NFC technology has created the infrastructure required for smart ticketing throughout the region’s sectors. Hence, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Xerox Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Gemalto NV, Rambus, Confidex Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, CPI Card Group, Infineon Technologies AG, HID Global Corporation, and Giesecke & Devrient GmbH and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Smart Ticketing.

