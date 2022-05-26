Disposable Face Mask Market Overview, Industry Survey and Growth Rate Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Face Mask Industry Overview

The global disposable face mask market size was valued at USD 38.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -27.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing importance of protection against pollutants and harmful viruses in developing economies including China, India, and Brazil on account of growing industrial sector is expected to upsurge the need of disposable face masks to avoid any possible infection. On account of COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 caused dramatic increase in the demand or disposable face mask globally. The use of these disposable face masks serves to be prime infection control measure so as to contain the virus spread.

In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 89.0 million medical masks were required each month in response to COVID-19. It is also projected that the industry must increase manufacturing by 40.0%. The use of these disposable face masks by people with particular allergies is expected to be a key factor driving the market. Respiratory masks are available in various shapes and sizes that make them suitable for every individual. These products do not merely protect the users from dust but also from minute floating air particles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is constantly emphasizing, especially medical personnel to use disposable face masks since they are invariably exposed to viruses, bacteria, and other sorts of pathogens.

Furthermore, the use of this product as a surgical mask to protect one from the viruses and other pathogens that can cause infections is projected to upscale the demand for disposable face masks in the near future. The main purpose of these masks is to avoid one from getting in contact with airborne germs, dusts, and other infection-carrying pathogens. Rise in cases of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), growing elderly population, and development of healthcare facilities In emerging economies are fueling the market growth. Though these masks are designed to offer protection, it is recommended to select one which won’t cause any allergies.

This can be based on the fact that different manufacturers use different types of material, which could have the potential to cause allergic reactions. Due to the growing negative impacts of pollution, using a disposable face mask is the first line of defense to protect against smoke and dust. 3M Company offers a variety of NIOSH-approved filtering respirators for numerous tasks, where chances of suffering from infection are more.

Disposable Face Mask Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable face mask market based on application, distribution channel, product, and region:

Disposable Face Masks Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Protective Dust Non-woven

Disposable Face Masks Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Industrial Personal

Disposable Face Masks Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Online Offline

Disposable Face Masks Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

January 2022: Maskc has launched KF94 Face mask that is made up of four layers, a non-woven external layer, two non-woven and meltblown central layers, and a soft inner layer that is gentle on the skin.

November 2021: Health Canada approved Ezzigroup Inc.’s compostable surgical grade face mask manufactured in Canada. These compostable masks are ASTM F-2100 certified and are available for distribution in Canada and the United States under their EzziMed brand.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global disposable face mask market include

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark

Uvex

KOWA

SAS Safety Corp.

The Gerson Company

DACH

Te Yin

