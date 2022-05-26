Europe MRO Distribution Market to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2030

Europe MRO Distribution Industry Overview

The Europe MRO distribution market size was estimated at USD 202.88 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing demand for repair, maintenance, and service operations in manufacturing and industrial activities majorly in Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Finland is expected to provide growth opportunities to the maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO) market. Commercial availability of the MRO products and skilled workforce for services has created a wide scope for the development of industrial and manufacturing activities in the region. This also has improved sales for the prominent players in European economies. Furthermore, ascending industrial output is expected to increase the MRO operations in Germany, Italy, France, and Russia.

Several industries in Europe have adopted integrated service concepts to improvise the quality of service and equipment that are used in critical operations. This concept also helps the industries to reduce the cost of repair and maintenance. This trend is anticipated to drive the market in Europe over the projected time. As maintenance and repair operations are an integral part of daily operational activities and the elevation of the MRO distribution industry in the region, especially post-recession period along with the advantages associated with the outsourcing of MRO processes, most industries in Europe prefer to be associated with distributors rather than managing these activities in-house. These factors are expected to drive the market in Europe over the forecast period.

The introduction of e-commerce platforms has significantly impacted the regional market. Distributors and the channel partners for the essential components of MRO have benefitted themselves through these platforms owing to a more optimized and smooth operational flow. This has directly influenced the business models for MRO service providers across Europe. Key players are focusing on achieving optimal operational costs, enhancing the quality, maximizing output, and acquisition of small players to sustain themselves in the competitive market. Along with the component distribution, major players are focusing on providing additional services for repair and maintenance. Also, these players are focusing on inventory management to smoothen the in-flow and out-flow of the components.

Europe MRO Distribution Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe MRO distribution market based on product, sourcing/service type, maintenance type, distribution channel, application, and country:

Europe MRO Distribution Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Bearings & Power Transmission Pipes, Valves & Fittings Electrical Items Packaging Supplies Machine Consumables

Europe MRO Distribution Sourcing/Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Internal MRO External MRO

Europe MRO Distribution Maintenance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Preventive/Scheduled Maintenance Corrective Maintenance

Europe MRO Distribution Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Direct Indirect

Europe MRO Distribution Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Food, Beverage & Tobacco Textile, Apparel & Footwear Wood & Paper Mining, Oil & Gas Basic Metals & Metal Products Rubber, Plastic & Non-metallic Products Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Electronics Machinery & Equipment Electrical Equipment Transport Equipment Manufacturing Others

Europe MRO Distribution Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Czech Republic Hungary Slovakia Austria Finland France Germany Italy Belgium The Netherlands Poland Sweden Denmark Switzerland



Market Share Insights

August 2021: Optimas Solutions, a global industrial distributor and service provider, announced the launch of the Heavy-Duty Truck and Bus Service Program to meet the in-demand maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), PPE, and standard parts for bus and truck service centers.

July 2021: Top cast Aviation Supplies, an aircraft parts distribution, and MRO services company, announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with Conidia Bioscience. After this agreement, Topcast has become an approved distributor in commercial aviation and supporting MRO organizations.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Europe MRO distribution market include

Cromwell Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Graco Inc.

WABCO

Mento AS

Valeo Service U.K. Ltd.

Ascendum

Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH

Lindberg & Lund AS

MCtechnics

Neumo-Egmo Spain SL

Gazechim Composites Norden AB

Plastorgomma Srl

Norwegian Oilfield Supply AS

Kron CIS GmbH

Elmbridge Supplies Company Ltd.

Mates Italiana SRL

ABIC Kemi AB, Ferguson plc

RS Components

Transfer Multisort Elektronik Sp. z.o.o.

Premier Farnell, Sonepar

Wurth Group

Lapp Group

Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Pepperl+Fuchs AG

ebm-papst Group

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Phoenix Contact

Schneider Electric

Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

Festo AG & Co. KG

ABB Group

Rohde & Schwarz

Fluke Corporation

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Wera Werkzeuge GmbH

RUBIX

Descours & Cabaud

Eriks Group

