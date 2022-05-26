Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Eyewear Packaging Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Consumers nowadays are inclining toward customized and innovative packaging options, which is one of the reasons driving demand for eyewear packaging. Many consumers prefer eyewear for gifting purposes, and therefore, prefer customized packaging designs where aesthetics play a vital role. EVA cases and bespoke cases are available in various different colors and prints, which are capturing consumers’ attention. Also, bespoke packaging for eyewear offers wide print ability, and protection of eyewear because of its sturdy cardboard packaging. Apart from these, leather-made eyewear packaging is considered as a luxury status and is increasingly being adopted by many people globally. Consumers are also demanding protective and convenient packaging, which is driving demand for eyewear packaging further across the globe. In light of the above factors, global sales of eyewear packaging are estimated to increase 1.6X by the end of 2031.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32449

Key Take a ways from Market Study

The eyewear packaging market is significantly fragmented and extensive in nature, leading to medium bargaining power of consumers due to substantial number of players.

In case of material, plastic material is the ruling category in the industry, and due to its durability, this segment is projected to register peak Y-o-Y of 7.1% during 2030-2031.

Changing consumer preference to online-based sales from store-based is likely to drive online retailing of eyewear packaging over the coming years.

Attributing to aesthetic appeal and sturdiness, EVA cases are estimated to hold nearly 40% value share in the global market in 2021.

Market growth in South Asia and East Asia is expected to be driven by easy availability of raw material. Therefore, the market for eyewear packaging in South Asia is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of over 6% through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, market growth in 2020 was only 1.5%. However, in 2021, it is anticipated to increase to over 4%.

To connect with our sales representative@sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Market Competition

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the eyewear packaging market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Kling GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Marber S.r.l., Packman Packaging Private Limited, GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI SpA, Pyramex Safety Products, LLC, GATTO ASTUCCI SPA, Rongyu Packing, Umiya Plast, and lsunny Co., Limited.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32449

Read More Trending “PMR Exclusive Article”

Global Market Study on CPP Packaging Films: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/cpp-packaging-films-market.asp

Global Market Study on Double Coated Foam Tape: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/double-coated-foam-tape-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com