The Toilet Seat Sanitizer Market to get away with receding hump in the next 10 years

Global sales of toilet seat sanitizers are estimated to reach US$ 1.27 Bn by the end of 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2031, mostly driven by high demand for spray sanitizers, which hold more than 50% market share. Market players expanding their product portfolios by manufacturing natural and herbal toilet seat sanitizers that are primarily focused on mitigating the adverse effects of synthetic disinfection products. Globally, many players are involved in research & development activities to deliver products that meet customer need for enhanced cleanliness and hygiene products.

Furthermore, under the guidance of many organizations, proper hygiene and cleanliness is being followed in public toilets at institutions, malls, and other places.

For example, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires employers to provide all labor with sanitary and immediate available toilet and restrooms facilities.

Many sanitation standards and rules are in place so that workers do not suffer from adverse health problems. Such factors are driving sales of toilet seat sanitizers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of toilet seat sanitizers are expected to scale up as the inclination of consumers toward a healthier lifestyle increases. Increase in consumer spending to live a healthy and better life has led to high sales of toilet seat sanitizers.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has further highlighted the importance of disinfection and sanitizers, which has helped market players a great deal.

Spray toilet seat sanitizers are projected to hold prominent market share of 57.9% by 2031.

Use of toilet seat sanitizers is more at public restrooms, followed by institutions, with expected market shares of around 17.8% and 17.6%, respectively, by 2031.

Sales of toilet seat sanitizers across India are expected to surge at a CAGR of close to 12% over the next ten years.

Key Market Players

Many leading manufacturers and suppliers of toilet seat sanitizers are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion. Key players are trying to drive their sales and expand their business portfolios by collaborating with e-Commerce supply channels such as Flipkart, e-Bay, Amazon, Nykaa, and others.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Calfarme, Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, HYGE., Vitromed Health Care, Millennium Hygiene Services Ltd, Dragon Edge Group, Reckitt Benckiser, Al Sharhan Industries, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Cleenol Group Ltd, Namyaa, Washroom Hygiene Concept, Sway Herbal Healthcare, Vi-john Group, and Sirona Hygiene Private Limited.

