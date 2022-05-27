Global Sales Of High Performance Polymers Is Projecting To Expand At An Impressive CAGR Of Close To 8% During 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR study

The global high performance polymers market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% from 2021 to 2031, with polyphthalamide (PPA) enjoy a major chunk of the market share.

Prominent Key players of the High Performance Polymers market survey report:

3M

Arkema

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Dow

DSM

Evonik Industries AG

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

LANXESS

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nemours, Inc.

SABIC

Solvay S.A.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Type Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Polyphthalamide (PPA) Polyamide (PA) PA46 & PA4T Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCPs) Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Others (including Polyether Imide and Fluoropolymer)

By Application High Performance Polymers for Powertrains & Engines High Performance Polymers Electrical Components High Performance Polymers Interior & Exterior Furnishings High Performance Polymers Under-the-Hood Components High Performance Polymers Structural Components Others (including Tires)

By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



