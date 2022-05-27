Automotive Piston Pin Market Growth Factors and Business Development Strategy from 2019

New York, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Piston Pin Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research, the automotive piston pin market is projected to expand between 4.0% and 6.0% CAGR during the 2021-2031 assessment period. Extensive production and sales volumes of ICE vehicles in all the segments, including passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs, are primarily driving the demand for piston pins. The piston pin market has witnessed growth in developing as well as developed countries.

What is Driving Demand for Automotive Piston Pin?

Major factors driving the market are the substantial production and sales volumes of ICE vehicles. As piston pins are necessary in every type of ICE vehicle, the key driver for the global piston pin market is the continuously increasing production of ICE vehicles across the globe. Although most countries are concerned about the emissions caused by ICE vehicles, most of the automotive market is still dominated by ICE vehicles.

Lack of infrastructure and shortcomings of electric vehicles such as short-range and high initial cost are reasons why ICE vehicles are always the first choice in the majority of the countries in the world, especially in developing countries such as India. As 100% adoption of electric vehicles will take some time, ICE vehicles will continue to remain in demand, resulting in significant production volumes.

Customization of these piston pins for improved performance is a growing market trend in the automotive piston pins market. The direct injection, downsizing and supercharging in combustion engines, planned to meet the required exhaust gas limits and to reduce the consumption of fuel and CO2 emissions is another trend followed that drives the need for the innovation in piston technology.

Asia Pacific Automotive Piston Pin Sales Outlook

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing automotive piston pin market during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are some of the largest ICE vehicle producers internationally. According to OICA, passenger car production in Asia Pacific accounts for around 54% of the global passenger car production. APAC is estimated to be the largest market for automotive piston pin market in forecasted period.

According to the World Bank, APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economy. The region has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, accounting for over one-third of the world’s GDP. High economic growth, coupled with the increasing population, is expected to drive the region’s industrial sector. Hence, the Asia Pacific is the largest market for automotive piston pins.

North America Demand Outlook for Automotive Piston Pin

North America is also expected to witness significant market growth of this compound on account of rising production in automotive industries over the forecast period. However, Demand in this region is supposed to grow at a moderate pace due to the slowdown in production in end use industries. The capacity additions in the region of US and Canada are predicted to increase the market call over the outlook period.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Automotive Piston Pin?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include

AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd

Tenneco Inc.

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

MAHLE GmbH

Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co. Ltd.

Burgess-Norton

Ming shun industrial co. ltd

Ross Racing Pistons

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd

Elgin Industries

JE Pistons Inc.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc.

Arias Pistons

Jai Auto Industries

Jayna Engineering Works

Kolben Compressor Spares India Pvt. Ltd

Excel Industries

C-TECH ENGINEERS PVT. LTD

Prabhat Engineering Corporation

Other players

