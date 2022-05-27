Electronic Ignition Module Market Analysis 2019 Global Industry Size, Key Vendors, Competitive Landscape by Key Segmentation Outlook To

New York, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Electronic Ignition Module Market: Introduction

According to research analyst, Electronic Ignition Modules Market is predicted to witness continuous growth in the next decade i.e. 2021-2031. Demand for electronic ignition module will witness balanced recovery in short term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

Electronic Ignition Module Market: Dynamics

Electronic ignition module play a significant role in race bikes & cars as they help for the proper timing in the spark plug ignition. Besides, this modules in race cars are usually replaced to increase the performance of the engine. This is bolstering the demand for electronic ignition modules in the market.

Over the period, rising concern for motor sports competition events such as asphalt, drag racing, and dirt track racing, among others, is expected to increase demand for electronic ignition module around the world.

Racing is crucial for these type of racing vehicle & bikes because it provides better performance in the ignition. Thus it is anticipated to have a substantial growth in the global electronic ignition module market. There are major motor sports events held in North America, China, Europe in last couple years.

Electronic Ignition Module Market: Segmentation

Rapid electrification in the automotive industry against the conditions of growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), spiralling fuel prices, and strict emission standards have led manufacturers of electronic ignition module to alter their focus from conventional automotive ignition modules to the electronic ignition module.

Over the past couple of years, motorcycle density has increased at an addressable growth rate, which is likely to drive the global motorcycle electronic ignition module market in the coming years.

In electronic type motorcycle ignition modules, mainly semiconductors, transistors, diodes and thyristors are used to start the motorcycle without delay of current supply. Thus, electronic ignition modules are projected to witness significant demand over the forecast period.

Electronic Ignition Module Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia is expected to surge at a higher growth rate in the global electronic ignition module market owing to the prominent growth in automotive industry market in this region. This region is expected to witness significant growth in upcoming years due to rapid rise in the electronics in automobiles.

South Korea who is world’s third prime electronics manufacturing powerhouse in the world is also anticipated to have a notable contribution in the global market in terms of value and volume market share followed by China.

Growing electrification in vehicles in East Asia region is also pushing the growth of the global electronic ignition module market. Further, growing attention of to have a proper timing in the ignition to avoid any further damages to the engine, modules likely to get adopted, expected to offer more opportunities for gain further sales.

Electronic Ignition Module Market: Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers and supplier of Electronic Ignition Modules includes

Rotary Corp.

Strattec Security Corporation

PerTronix.

Dynatek High Performance Electronics

Holley Performance Products Inc.

Bosch Engineering GmbH

Others.

