Industrial Companies Is Expected To Lead To A Spur In The Demand For Pallet Bands Over The Forecast Period

In the packaging industry, there are various packaging solutions that are developed to provide spill-proof packaging. Pallet bands form an easy-to-use, secure, and cost-economical pallet load-unitizing solution, generally used in the free movement of finished bulk products across warehouses and retail outlets. While the pallet bundling process through shrink wrapping often takes approximately one minute, an employee takes just a second to apply a rubber or silicon band to unitize a pallet load. Pallet bands, also referred to as mover bands, can be applied or removed in seconds, and hence, save the wastage of time in packaging operations.

Global Pallet Bands Market: Segmentation

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of product type, packaging pattern, inner circumference, and end use industry served.

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of product type into:

  • Outdoor Pallet Bands
  • Freezer Pallet bands
  • Drum Liner Bands
  • Tuff Job Bands
  • Thrash Can Pallet Bands

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of packaging pattern into:

  • Standard Pallet Bands
  • Heavy-duty Pallet Bands

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of material type into:

  • Rubber
    • Natural Rubber
    • Synthetic Rubber
  • Silicon

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of circumference into:

  • Pallet Bands with Inner Circumferences Less Than 50″
  • Pallet Bands with Inner Circumferences Ranging Between 50″ to 75″
  • Pallet Bands with Inner Circumferences Ranging Between 75″ to 100″
  • Pallet Bands with Inner Circumferences Ranging Between 100″ to125″
  • Pallet Bands with Inner Circumferences Above 125″

The global pallet bands market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry served into:

  • Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Industry
  • Food & Beverages Industry
  • Consumer Durables & Electronic Goods (CDEG) Industry
  • Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry
  • Agriculture & Allied Industries (Fertilizers, etc.)
  • Automotive Industry
  • Construction and Allied Industries
  • Paper and Allied Industries
  • Textiles and Apparels Industries
  • Others Industries (Oil & Gas Products Industry, etc.)

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai.

