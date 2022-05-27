Forklift Work Platforms Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2022-2032)

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Industrial workplaces safety is improving, but there is still a long way to go. Several hazards, such as ladders and elevated edges, still present problems to workers. When removable attachments and their multiple uses are taken into account, the OSHA standards that govern worker safety are significantly more difficult to interpret. The number of forklift manufacturers has reduced or suspended production capacities as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. A downfall has been witnessed by various US steel companies operating in the steel industry, largely because of the covid-19 pandemic. At the end of March 2020, US steel production decreased by 12.7%. These drastic reductions will have a profound impact on the majority of manufacturing facilities.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Forklift Work Platforms Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Forklift Work Platforms Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Forklift Work Platforms Market and its classification.

Global Forklift Work Platforms Market: Product Innovation

By fulfilling the legal requirements, manufacturers are delivering high-performance elevated personnel platform that delivers essential requirements of the client.

Manitou North America, is a leading construction equipment provider headquartered in France. The company has recently launched straight-mast forklifts and telescopic work platform. This mobile elevating work platform is the first rotating work platform available for the electric model which can be operated to the heights of 49 foot allowing good working reach.

Forklifts and loading work platforms provided by Toyota’s System of Active Stability (SAS) are designed with improved vehicle stability technology that automatically stabilizes loads during high lifting. This prevents incidences of forklifts and lifted loads from tipping over.

Kalmar, a part of Cargotec, provides a range of material handling equipment and automated software solutions. The company has recently launched a new range of reach-stackers, container handlers, and forklifts in Latin America. This introduction is based on the company’s G-generation platform which is operated by electric and hydraulic systems. The Essential range of reach-stackers provide options for efficient drivelines, emission standard engines, and 45 to 57 tonnes of lifting capacity

