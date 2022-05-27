Global Automotive Brake Rotors Market Growth Over The Forecast Period

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive brake rotors are flat, round piece of metal, onto which brake pads are mounted on to stop the vehicle. The automotive brake rotors form a vital part of the vehicle’s braking system and are also known as discs in the automotive terms. Automotive brake rotors have witnessed substantial enhancement in the past couple of decades, wherein the rotors are developed using advanced materials

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Automotive Brake Rotors Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Automotive Brake Rotors Market: Segmentation

The global automotive brake rotors market is segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type and region.

Based on type, the global automotive brake rotors market is segmented as:

Smooth Rotor

Slotted Rotor

Drilled Rotor

Based on sales channel, the global automotive brake rotors market is segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive brake rotors market is segmented as:

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-Size SUV Luxury

Commercial Vehicle LCVs HCVs

Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle



OEM sales channel in the automotive brake rotors market is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period. The large scale automotive production across the globe has resulted in increased demand for automotive brake rotors at vehicle assembly level over the production unit. On the other hand, among vehicle type segment, passenger vehicles are anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing vehicle production along with growing demand for passenger vehicles.

