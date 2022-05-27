Ceramic Armor Market Revenue Predicted To Go Up by 2025

Ceramic Armor Industry Overview

The global ceramic armor market size was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Military modernization programs across the globe and focus on soldier survivability are key factors driving industry growth. Defense sectors across the globe invest heavily in novel armor materials such as ceramics, which provide superior ballistic performance.

In the defense and security sector, ceramics form an integral part of modern armor systems. Their high usage is attributed to improved performance and comparatively lower weight during ballistic scale impacts. Growing threat of hard – tipped shield – piercing rounds and higher energy projectiles is likely to influence market demand.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Ceramic Armor Market

Rise in military warfare is stimulating the need for ballistic protection systems for safeguarding military forces. Countries across the globe are focusing on replacement of legacy military vehicles and are subsequently increasing their defense spending. Such modernization initiatives are creating opportunities for industry participants, resulting in increasing number of alliances with defense agencies. Moreover, rising focus on soldier safety and soldier survivability is boosting demand for modular tactical vests and double – sided combat uniforms. Advancements in ammunition and weapon systems are leading to increased demand for more effective solutions.

A primary concern associated with law enforcements for the military sector is ensuring protection against high – velocity impact. Advanced ceramics are the heart of the modern shielding gear owing to their characteristics such as high performance during ballistic – scale implications and low weight. Ceramics can be considered as a better alternative to steel to achieve performance requirements of body armors. Ceramics have greater advantages in terms of weight and design flexibility. A basic ceramic composite armor system is nearly half the weight of a similar steel – based variant. It also offers resistance to creep and stress rupture at a temperature of up to 16500 C. All these advantages are increasing the importance of ceramic as a material.

The industry is expected to witness key innovations over the projected period owing to rising focus of manufacturers on designing body armor with enhanced features such as survivability, lethality, sustainability, and mobility. Increasing terrorist activities in various countries are anticipated to spur market demand over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

High Performance Fibers Market : The global high performance fibers market size was valued at USD 11.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The global high performance fibers market size was valued at USD 11.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030. Floor Covering Market: The global floor covering market size was valued at USD 364.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Ceramic Armor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramic armor market based on material, application, platform, and region:

Ceramic Armor Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Alumina

SiC

Ceramic Metal Composite

Boron Carbide

Others

Ceramic Armor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Body Armor

Aircraft Armor

Defense Armor

Marine Armor

Ceramic Armor Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Defense

Homeland Security

Civilians

Ceramic Armor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

March 2018: China released a budget document to media, revealing that China intends to increase its military expenditure by 8.1% to support modernization of its armed forces.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global ceramic armor market

Ceradyne (U.S.)

SAAB AB (Sweden)

ArmorWorks (U.S.)

CeramTec (Germany)

CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (Netherlands)

M Cubed Technologies (U.S.)

Olbo & Mehler (Germany)

Safariland LLC (U.S.).

Order a free sample PDF of the Ceramic Armor Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.