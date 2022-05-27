Global Hand Sanitizer Market To Record Rapid Growth Worth USD 10.84 Billion By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sept. 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Hand Sanitizer Industry Overview

The global hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising global awareness regarding sanitation and personal hygiene is expected to drive the demand for hand sanitizer as it is an antiseptic solution, which is used as an alternative to soap and water. Moreover, it helps in preventing some of the most infectious diseases, including COVID-19, norovirus, influenza, meningitis, hand, foot, and mouth disease, pertussis (whooping cough), and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

The COVID-19 pandemic has called for the increased use of hand sanitizers worldwide in public facilities, transportation, hospitals, nursing homes, and even common households to mitigate the virus burden. Active ingredients such as ethyl alcohol used to manufacture sanitizers are recommended for use against COVID-19 viruses by The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which claims to be effective against the SARS CoV-2 virus. Such factors are likely to bode well with the market growth.

Health and hygiene concerns are increasing among individuals worldwide on account of rising awareness regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the population. The market has been witnessing significant developments in the hand sanitizer industry worldwide in the wake of the ongoing pandemic crisis. However, with the supply chain disruptions and widening supply-demand gaps worldwide, the industry is currently facing significant challenges with regard to ramping up manufacturing capacities to help mitigate the supply shortage. In order to address this supply shortage, several companies have begun leveraging their mass production capabilities to manufacture these products for their domestic markets.

For instance, in April 2020 Honeywell announced an expansion of its manufacturing operations at two chemical manufacturing facilities to produce and donate hand sanitizer to government agencies in response to shortages created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s sites in Muskegon, Michigan, Seelze, and Germany, would produce these products over the next two months-(May and June 2020) for government agencies, and institutions in need.

However, third-party manufacturers or contract, manufacturers, have been critical to major brands in increasing their output in 2020-2021. For instance, in April 2020, SC Johnson, a global manufacturer of household and professional cleaning and disinfecting products, has converted a line reserved for testing new products to produce up to 75,000 bottles of hand sanitizer per month for health workers, first responders, and the company’s own production employees.

There have been many investments done by several companies to expand their business in other markets. For instance, in April 2020, Unilever plc. adapted one of its deodorant manufacturing lines in the U.K. to produce supplies of hand sanitizer for the Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, and the first batch of more than 700-liter sanitizer was supplied to St James’s University Hospital.

Innovators and entrepreneurs across the globe are reinventing their business models in light of the coronavirus pandemic. In the craft cocktail arena, breweries and distilleries are transitioning their focus from spirits to hand sanitizers. For instance, in May 2020, Doctor Shultz’s, partnered with Ilthy, a clothing brand for manufacturing and supplying hand sanitizers and face masks.

Given that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be both unpredictable and rapid, the demand for these antibacterial products across the globe, especially in severely affected countries, will be largely shaped by the duration of the crisis. Though the sales were fast-moving throughout 2020, the product demand is anticipated to gradually decrease post-COVID as conditions become favorable.

Market Share Insights

May 2022 – Northern California-based Best Sanitizers, Inc. is joining forces with parent company Saraya Co., Ltd., and the World Health Organization to help support World Hand Hygiene Day.

March 2021 – Cleancult, a non-toxic, zero-waste cleaning brand launched a foam-based hand sanitizer, made from fragrance-free formula and is FDA approved disinfectant and claims to kill 99.9% of germs.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Hand Sanitizer market include

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Procter and Gamble

The Himalaya Drug Company

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Henkel AG and Company

Unilever

Vi-Jon

Chattem, Inc.

Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Kutol

