Fluid Dispensing Systems Market Size Is Anticipated To Be Valued At USD 56.08 Billion By 2025

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sept. 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Fluid Dispensing Systems Industry Overview

The global fluid dispensing systems market size accounted for USD 35.62 billion in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2025.

Growing demand for systems in end use industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, and construction applications is anticipated to drive the growth. Proliferation of the latest technologies enabling automation in industries has fueled growth of fluid dispensing systems (FDS) and equipment market.

The market has been gaining impetus from increasing adoption of novel technologies in the automotive sector. With the technological advancements and growing demand from various end-use industries, new products with better efficiencies are being developed by manufacturers to meet specific requirements. Growing electrical and electronics industry in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is anticipated to boost demand for fluid dispensing systems in semiconductor packaging and circuit assembly.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Fluid Dispensing Systems market

The FDS deliver high quality, repeatable, and reliable solutions to various end-users thereby improving their manufacturing process. Manufacturers are focusing on R&D activities to provide customized solutions to industries for carrying out diverse operations.

Rising environmental concerns and favorable regulations regarding carbon emissions, by agencies such as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have nurtured the development of bio-based hot melt adhesives. This trend is expected to boost demand for dispensers such as hot-melt application guns, pattern controllers, and others. Growing preference for packaged foods and increasing spending on construction projects are also major growth drivers.

The U.S. fluid dispensing systems market is primarily driven by the growing demand from electronics, transportation, and medical device industries, owing to government regulations that encourage and support lower resource wastage that contribute to cost and energy savings. Robotic fluid dispensers are increasingly replacing manual applicators owing to their high level of control, ability to create repeated and standardized fluid patterns on substrates and overall efficiency.

Dispersing systems are basically equipment that help in applying precise and controlled amount of assembly fluids along with adhesives, sealants, and lubricants in manufacturing processes. The continuous evolution in dispensing systems manufacturing techniques has resulted in a continuously improving and widening application scenario as compared to the traditional techniques.

Automated fluid dispensing has been utilized in semi-conductor manufacturing and circuit assembly such as development of the Advanced Integrated Circuit Encapsulation (AICE) and Surface Mount Technology (SMT). Pertaining to these applications, four kinds of dispensing technologies are majorly employed, namely, time-pressure dispensing, auger-pump dispensing, true positive displacement dispensing, and jet dispensing.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Related Reports

Injection Molded Plastics Market – The global injection molded plastics market size was valued at USD 284.7 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growing demand for plastic components from various end-use industries including automotive, packaging, home appliances, electrical & electronics, and medical devices is anticipated to drive the market.

Recycled Plastics Market – The global recycled plastics market size was valued at USD 46.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. However, the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the manufacturing industries in 2020, which further affected the demand for plastics.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Fluid Dispensing Systems market include

Graco

Protec Co. Ltd.

Speedline Technologies

Musashi Engineering Inc.

GPD Global Inc.

Fisnar Inc.

Techcon Systems

Intertronics

Valco Melton

Dymax Corp.

Henline Adhesive Equipment Corp.

ITW Dynatec

Sulzer Mixpac

IVEK Corp.

Order a free sample PDF of the Fluid Dispensing Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.