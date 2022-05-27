The Automated Dna Extraction Systems Market to Be Driven By Tech-Driven Innovation

The Automated Dna Extraction Systems Market taught to grow sporadically shortly. With improvement in machine-powered analytics, the healthcare vertical is bound to substantiate therein. Machine learning does make caregivers able of putting data to use, thereby enhancing patients’ outcomes along with overall efficiency. This would be the trend in the healthcare vertical going forward.

DNA extraction is a process of purifying the DNA from the sample using a combination of physical and chemical methods. DNA extraction is used in many types of biological research including molecular biology, forensics, pathology, environmental research, and drug discovery.

The ability to extract DNA is of prime importance in order to study the genetic causes of disease and to develop of diagnosis and drugs, It is also essential for carrying out forensic science, sequencing genomes, detecting bacteria and viruses in the environment and for determining paternity. The three basic steps involved in DNA extraction are lysis, precipitation, and purification.

Amongst the most common DNA extraction methods are organic extraction, Chelex extraction, and solid phase extraction. Though these methods consistently yield isolated DNA, the quality and the quantity of DNA yielded differ.

There are multiple factors to consider when selecting a DNA extraction method which including cost, time, safety, and risk of contamination. Automated DNA Extraction Systems are easy to use with the reliable system and affordable kits. DNA extraction is a crucial stage in the processing of the samples in most molecular genetics laboratories.

DNA isolation and extraction techniques are opening fascinating opportunities in the life sciences therefore by automating this process it could potentially be beneficial a number of reasons including increased throughput in relatively lesser time and more consistent and reproducible results, also improved sample tracking, less risk of contamination and more safety.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include increasing public-private funding for life science research and presently commercially available very high-throughput automated DNA Extraction Systems, as well as techniques that are under development.

The rising adoption of technology in both academic and research laboratories is expected to rise as the results provide valuable and comprehensive information which the major factor is driving the growth of Automated DNA Extraction Systems Market over the forecast period.

The growing advancement in technology with ease of use cost-effective control and reliable results are driving the Automated DNA Extraction Systems Market. The Analysis with the Automated DNA Extraction Systems helps in applications such as next-generation sequencing, Genotyping, Chip-based applications, PCR and others which will expand the Automated DNA Extraction Systems market.

DNA extraction is a crucial stage in the processing of the samples in most molecular genetics laboratories which is driving the automated DNA Extraction Systems market.

The areas such as plants and animal genomics, cancer research, diagnostics, clinical research will benefit due to the Automated DNA Extraction Systems market. These devices will provide high throughput and greater efficiency. The overall market of Automated DNA Extraction Systems Market is pushed by the increasing demand for growing expenditure on healthcare.

Automated DNA Extraction Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on target type Genomic DNA

Bacterial

Fungal

Viral

Cell- free Based on end users Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Academic Research centers and Institutes

Diagnostic Labs

Forensic Labs Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Geographically, the global Automated DNA Extraction Systems Market devices are segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global Automated DNA Extraction Systems Market owing to increasing number of research and development and increasing public-private funding for life science research. Also, the Automated DNA Extraction Systems market in North America will rise due to the advancement in the technology and availability of skilled healthcare professionals.

Europe is expected to have the second large share in the global Automated DNA Extraction Systems Market devices market throughout the forecast period. The Automated DNA Extraction Systems Market devices Market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to an expansion of product offerings by the key players and increasing biotechnology industries in the region.

The global market for Automated DNA Extraction Systems Market devices is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Automated DNA Extraction Systems Market devices are Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Autogen Inc., GeneReach Biotechnology Corp., Genolution Inc., RBC Bioscience Corp., Biosynex SA, Aurora Biomed Inc, bioMérieux SA, ADS Biotec Inc. PerkinElmer Inc., AITbiotech Pte Ltd, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. Westburg BV among others.

