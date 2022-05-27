Non-plastic Punnets Market is to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Non-plastic punnets are made from corrugated cardboard and are recyclable. They are designed to meet the requirements of supply chain as the produce reaches its destination in an optimal condition. Non-plastic punnets are small in size, which minimizes the storage space. Punnets are highly preferred when it comes to the packaging of fruits and vegetables. The factors driving the growth of the non-plastic punnets market are their recyclable nature, optimum protection, strength, stability and water resistant nature of boards. Another major factor is that their usage allows “green tax” savings in some countries. In October 2017, a new environmentally friendly form of packaging was introduced by Waitrose, an online grocery provider.

The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Non-plastic Punnets. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of Non-plastic Punnets market key trends and major growth avenues. The Non-plastic Punnets Market Survey report highlights the changing revenue share and Non-plastic Punnets market size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Non-plastic Punnets Market: Segmentation

The non-plastic punnets market can be segmented based on material type, capacity, end use and region.

By material type, the non-plastic punnets market is segmented as:

Corrugated Cardboard

Paper

Molded fiber

Pulp

By capacity, the non-plastic punnets market is segmented as:

50-100gm

100-200gm

200-500gm

Others

By end use, the non-plastic punnets market is segmented as:

Fruits

Vegetable

Meat

Introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Redefining the Consumer Goods Industry

Although artificial intelligence (AI) technology is still in its infancy, but it’s very hard to understate the impact that it is creating on the consumer products industry. Never before could companies gain so much insight into their customers and use that knowledge to create intelligent solutions.

Retail and consumer product organizations are entering a new phase of technological innovation with intelligence automation at its core.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is currently taking retail world by storm. Non-plastic Punnets manufacturers are continuously investing in AI technologies to interact with customers in new and increasingly customized ways as well as to develop advanced products. Fact.MR forecasts that large portion of customer interaction in consumer product industry will be managed by AI by 2031.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Non-plastic Punnets market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

The Report answers the demand outlook of Non-plastic Punnets from 2021 to 2031.

Identification of Non-plastic Punnets market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.

Evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

