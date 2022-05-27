Sales Revenue of Industrial Paint Booth Market To Soar In Near Future Owing To Growing Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

The global industrial paint booth market is projected to grow at a sluggish CAGR of 2.6% in terms of value between 2020 and 2030. Owing to the anticipated economic slowdown in the upcoming year and a dip in consumption of industrial goods globally, the global industrial paint booth market is projected to witness stagnancy for the next couple of financial quarters. However, after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, the market is expected to regain traction and surpass a valuation of US$ 789 million by the end of the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Key end-use industries of industrial paint booth such as automotive and industrial goods are witnessing massive slump in demand and production halts due to lockdowns imposed in many countries. For instance, in April 2020, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association concluded in a report that, in the first quarter of 2020, Europe has seen a decline in automotive production by around 2 million motor vehicles. This is turn, poses serious challenges to the global industrial paint booth market. This is because the automotive industry is a leading end user of industrial paint booth, capturing nearly half of the global market.

Key Takeaways of Industrial Paint Booth Market Study

The global industrial paint booth market is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 178 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

By product type, downdraft paint booth segment is anticipated to accumulate the majority share in terms of value, growing at a value CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

In the end user segment, the automotive industry is projected to show sluggish growth, poised to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 76.4 million by the end of forecast period.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 78 million and is expected to hold 41.1% market share in terms of value in the global industrial paint booth market by the end of the forecast period.

Key Segments of the Industrial Paint Booth Market

Fact.MR’s study on the industrial paint booth market offers information divided into two key segments-product, and end use across six major regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Cross draft Paint Booth

Semi Downdraft Paint Booth

Side Draft Paint Booth

Downdraft Paint Booth

Open Face Paint Booth

Bench Paint Booth

End Use

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Construction & Agriculture

Others

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Industrial Paint Booth Market

• Canada Industrial Paint Booth Market Sale

• Germany Industrial Paint Booth Market Production

• UK Industrial Paint Booth Market Industry

• France Industrial Paint Booth Market

• Spain Industrial Paint Booth Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Industrial Paint Booth Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Industrial Paint Booth Market Intelligence

• India Industrial Paint Booth Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Industrial Paint Booth Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Industrial Paint Booth Market Scenario

• Brazil Industrial Paint Booth Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Industrial Paint Booth Market Sales Intelligence

The report covers following Industrial Paint Booth Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Industrial Paint Booth Market

Latest industry Industrial Paint Booth Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Industrial Paint Booth Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Industrial Paint Booth Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Industrial Paint Booth Market major players

Industrial Paint Booth Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Industrial Paint Booth Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

