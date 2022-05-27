Cutting Balloon Catheter Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-27 (EPR Network) – The global cutting balloon catheter market reached a valuation of around US$ 180 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 5% share of the overall balloon catherization market.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Cordis Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Cardionovum GmbH

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

Hexacath

Indication Cutting Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Disease Cutting Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Disease

Raw Material Polyurethane Cutting Balloon Catheters Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheters Others

End User Cutting Balloon Catheters for Hospitals Cutting Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cutting Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

