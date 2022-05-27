Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Market 2021 Expected to reach US$ 1.6 Bn with 5% CAGR Forecast to 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-27 (EPR Network) – As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global stent graft balloon catheter market reached a valuation of around US$ 800 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 3.5% share of the overall catheter market.

Sales of stent graft balloon catheters are slated to rise at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031. Demand for compliant balloon stent catheters is high, and is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Stent Graft Balloon Catheter market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Stent Graft Balloon Catheter market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Stent Graft Balloon Catheter market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

Medtronic Plc

Cordis Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical INC

Terumo Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Jotech GmbH

Cardionovum GmbH

Hexacath

Abbott Laboratories

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Product Type Compliant Balloon Stent Catheters Non-compliant Balloon Stent Catheters

End user Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Hospitals Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Indication Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Disease Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Disease Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Balloon Angioplasty Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Bypass Graft Surgery Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Atherosclerosis Patients

Raw Material Polyurethane Stent Graft Balloon Catheters Nylon Stent Graft Balloon Catheters Others



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

