Gym Equipment Market Poised to Expand at 17% CAGR During Period 2021-2031 – Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-27 (EPR Network) – The ubiquitous gym equipment sales are poised to total US$ 18 Bn in 2031, exhibiting an expansion rate of 1.6x. Sales of cardiovascular devices will exhibit maximum potential, capturing 17% of market revenue and reaching US$ 12 Bn by 2031.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Gym Equipment Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Gym Equipment market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Gym Equipment market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Gym Equipment market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Gym Equipment Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

Brunswick Corporation

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Technogym S.p.A

Nautilus Inc.

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Torque Fitness LLC

Cosco Capital Inc.

Amer Sports Corporation

Impulse Healthtech Co. Ltd.

Icon Health & Fitness Inc.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Product Type Cardiovascular Machines Strength Training Gym Equipment Plate Loaded Gym Equipment Ground Base Gym Equipment Standalone Gym Equipment Heavy Duty Elite Gym Racks Gym Benches Olympic Gym Bars and Collars Dumbbells & Kettlebells

Distribution Channel Gym Equipment Sales via Specialty Stores Gym Equipment Sales via Online Retail Stores Gym Equipment Sales via Sport Stores Gym Equipment Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Buyer Type Individual Gym Equipment Institutional Gym Equipment Promotional Gym Equipment



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

