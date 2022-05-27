Athletic Footwear Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Forecast To 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-27 (EPR Network) – The athletic footwear market reached a valuation of over US$ 79 Bn as of 2021. The forecast estimates that athletic footwear revenues will surge at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2031, experiencing a 1.5x expansion rate. As of 2020, revenues totalled to over US$ 76 Bn. Specialty boots are expected to hold considerable sway, registering nearly 6% CAGR until 2022.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Athletic Footwear Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Athletic Footwear market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more.

The Athletic Footwear Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

ASICS Corporation

New Balance INC.

Skechers INC.

VF Corporation

Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Amer Sports Corporation

NIKE Inc.

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

K-Swiss INC.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Product Type Running Athletic Shoes Athleisure Shoes Gym/ Aerobics Athletic Shoes Backpacking Athletic Shoes Trekking Athletic Boots Rugged Athletic Boots Specialty Athletic Boots Mountaineering Athletic Boots Other Athletic Footwear

Distribution Channel Athletic Footwear Sales via Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Athletic Footwear Sales via Departmental Stores Athletic Footwear Sales via Speciality Stores Athletic Footwear Sales via Online Retail Athletic Footwear Sales via Sport Stores Athletic Footwear Sales via Other Channels

Price-based Economy Athletic Footwear Mid-range Athletic Footwear Premium Athletic Footwear Super-Premium Athletic Footwear

Demographics Athletic Footwear for Men Athletic Footwear for Women Athletic Footwear for Kids



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

