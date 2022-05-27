General Surgery To Be The Highest Revenue Generating Application With A CAGR Of 8.5% In Laparoscopic Devices Market

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Laparoscopic Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Laparoscopic Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Laparoscopic Devices market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Laparoscopic Devices Market across various industries and regions

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA Key Countries Covered U.S.

Canada

U.K.

Germany

France; Italy

Spain

Norway

Sweden

Russia

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Brazil

Mexico

Columbia

Argentina

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Qatar Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

Application

End-use

Region Key Companies Profiled Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg

Johnson and Johnson

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Microline Surgical

BD

Welfare Medical Ltd.

DEAM

Intuitive Surgical

Shenzen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

Product approvals, new product releases, acquisitions, collaborations, and innovations are all important methods used by leading market players to maintain their market position.

The key players operating in laparoscopic devices market have been investing in R&D to maintain their competitiveness. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, Medtronic plc (Covidien), Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, and Stryker Corporation are some of the key companies operating in laparoscopic devices market. Some of the recent developments of key laparoscopic device providers are as follows:

In September 2021 , Olympus Corporation released the POWERSEAL line of revolutionary bipolar surgical energy tools providing surgeons with cutting-edge sealing, dissection, and gripping capabilities in laparoscopic or open surgery while significantly lowering the force necessary to close the jaws.

, released the line of revolutionary bipolar surgical energy tools providing surgeons with cutting-edge sealing, dissection, and gripping capabilities in laparoscopic or open surgery while significantly lowering the force necessary to close the jaws. In April 2021 , Genesis MedTech made a strategic alliance with LivsMed, a medical device company that develops new technologies for minimally invasive surgeries, for the expansion of the ArtiSential product line in China and Singapore.

, made a strategic alliance with LivsMed, a medical device company that develops new technologies for minimally invasive surgeries, for the expansion of the ArtiSential product line in China and Singapore. In June 2021 , Intuitive India , a subsidiary of Intuitive Surgical, will deploy SureForm, the first robotic-assisted surgical stapler in India. It is aided by SmartFire technology, which is integrated software. This technique aided the company’s geographic expansion.

, , a subsidiary of Intuitive Surgical, will deploy SureForm, the first robotic-assisted surgical stapler in India. It is aided by SmartFire technology, which is integrated software. This technique aided the company’s geographic expansion. In 2021 , Olympus Corporation marketed the SIF-H190 single-balloon enteroscopy technology to reach the small intestine deeply.

, marketed the SIF-H190 single-balloon enteroscopy technology to reach the small intestine deeply. In 2019 , Intuitive Surgical, Inc. received clearance from the Federal Drug Administration for the da Vinci X Surgical System.

, received clearance from the Federal Drug Administration for the da Vinci X Surgical System. In 2018 , Stryker Corporation recently acquired K2M Group to expand its platform for orthopedic surgery. It also holds interests in additive manufacturing.

, recently acquired K2M Group to expand its platform for orthopedic surgery. It also holds interests in additive manufacturing. In 2017, Ethicon acquired Megadyne Medical (US) to empower Ethicon’s innovative energy products with Megadyne’s robust portfolio of electrosurgical tools.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering laparoscopic devices have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.



Market Segments Covered in Laparoscopic Devices Industry Analysis

By Product Type : Trocars Energy Systems Closure Devices Suction / Irrigation Devices Insufflation Devices Laparoscopes Hand Access Instruments Robot-assisted System

By Application : Bariatric Surgery Colorectal Surgery General Surgery Gynaecological Surgery Urological Surgery Others

By End-use : Hospitals Clinic Ambulatory

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Laparoscopic Devices Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Laparoscopic Devices's historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

Laparoscopic Devices Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Laparoscopic Devices market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

Laparoscopic Devices Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Laparoscopic Devices demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Laparoscopic Devices market is carefully analyzed

Post COVID consumer spending on Laparoscopic Devices: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Laparoscopic Devices market growth.

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Laparoscopic Devices demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Laparoscopic Devices market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Laparoscopic Devices : Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Laparoscopic Devices market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Laparoscopic Devices Market

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

