Color Retention Agents Market Poised To Embark On Positive Growth Trajectory Through 2022To 2032

Colorants are of two different types, natural colorants and synthetic colorants. Natural colorants are obtained from plant extracts and synthetic colorants are treated with chemicals and treated with aluminum hydroxide. To overcome these factors, color retention agents Market are being used in the food and beverage industry. The color retention agents generally work by binding with the oxygen molecules that are present in the food, which will help preserve the color of the food or beverage.

Global color retention agents market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of agent type, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

Acid Erythorbic acid Ascorbic acid

Gluconate

Lactate

Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone Bouillonmex

Sulfate Copper sulfate Crystal flash



On the basis of form, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

Powder

Granules

Liquid

On the basis of end use, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

Beverages

Infant food

Dairy products

Meat, poultry, egg and fish products

Bakery products

Functional food and nutrients

On the basis of nature, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

Natural

Conventional

