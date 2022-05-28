Color Retention Agents Market Poised To Embark On Positive Growth Trajectory Through 2022To 2032

Colorants are of two different types, natural colorants and synthetic colorants. Natural colorants are obtained from plant extracts and synthetic colorants are treated with chemicals and treated with aluminum hydroxide. To overcome these factors, color retention agents Market are being used in the food and beverage industry. The color retention agents generally work by binding with the oxygen molecules that are present in the food, which will help preserve the color of the food or beverage.

Global color retention agents market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of agent type, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

  • Acid
    • Erythorbic acid
    • Ascorbic acid
  • Gluconate
  • Lactate
  • Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone
    • Bouillonmex
  • Sulfate
    • Copper sulfate
    • Crystal flash

On the basis of form, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

  • Powder
  • Granules
  • Liquid

On the basis of end use, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

  • Beverages
  • Infant food
  • Dairy products
  • Meat, poultry, egg and fish products
  • Bakery products
  • Functional food and nutrients

On the basis of nature, the global color retention agents market has been segmented as

  • Natural
  • Conventional

Also, Research Report Examines:

Competitive Analysis and manufacturers in global market

By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors

Industry Trends and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global color retention agents market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global color retention agents market are General chemical industrial products, Canton Chem, Spectrum chemical mfg corp, Sonac, Zhejiang Wecan Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Grace, Hainan Zhongxin Wanguo Chemical Co., Ltd., APAC chemical corporation, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Food Ingredient Technology Co., Ltd, Ronas Chemicals Ind.Co.,Ltd and many more

Key Data Points Covered in the Report :- 

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

